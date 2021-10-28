Arizona reports 2,795 more COVID cases, reduces death total

PHOENIX — Arizona on Thursday reported 2,795 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and subtracted 11 deaths from its fatality count as rolling averages for additional cases and deaths increased over the past two weeks.

The new numbers changed the state’s pandemic totals to 1,159,526 cases and 21,033 deaths, the Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard reported.

The subtraction of 11 deaths was due to “a low number of additions and routine data cleaning,” the department said.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,268.4 on Oct. 12 to 2,443.43 as of Tuesday while the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 33.8 to 54 during the same period.

The state’s dashboard also reported that virus-related hospitalizations remained on a 2-week-old plateau, with 1,714 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Wednesday.