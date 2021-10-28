 Man driving dirt bike killed in collision with police SUV - Albuquerque Journal

Man driving dirt bike killed in collision with police SUV

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 32-year-old man was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle driven by the man and a police SUV.

Brant Antwon Deshawn was the man killed in the collision that occurred Wednesday evening at an intersection where the police SUV was making a left turn, said Sgt. Ann Justus, a Police Department spokeswoman.

Justus said the motorcycle driven by Deshawn was a dirt bike not licensed for roadway use and not equipped with a headlight and that Deshawn wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The officer driving the SUV wasn’t injured, Justus said.

