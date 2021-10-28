Extra security at Valley High School following shooting threat

Valley High School is receiving additional security Thursday following a shooting threat made over social media, according to Valley High School Principal Anthony Griego.

In an email sent to parents on Thursday morning, Griego said the school was alerted by staff and students that there was going to be a shooting at the North Valley high school on Thursday after threats were made on Snapchat.

Griego said there will be additional police from Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Public Schools school police on campus Thursday.

No other information was available at this time and Griego said he will update parents throughout the day.