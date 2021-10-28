Fishing Line for Oct. 28, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Shannon Pinto of Tohatchi caught and released a 16-inch golden rainbow trout at Alto Lake using PowerBait salmon eggs Oct. 16.

Jarod Rael of Tucumcari caught three catfish 18-20 inches long at Conchas Lake using chicken liver Oct. 16.

Matt Romero of Dixon caught a 6-pound rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake using an olive Secret Weapon jig Oct. 17.

Martyn Swinhoe of Los Alamos caught a 19-inch rainbow trout at Fenton Lake using PowerBait on Oct. 24.

Ryan Sabaque of Farmington caught a 30-inch pike at Lake Farmington using a homemade jerkbait Oct. 17.

Dakota Owens of Carlsbad caught a 41-inch pike at Navajo Lake using a large streamer fly Oct. 23.

Luis Aguilar of Albuquerque caught a 19.5-inch rainbow trout at Tingley Beach using orange PowerBait on Oct. 23.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

Notes from Game and Fish

Northeast fishing report

Fishing for brook trout at Cabresto Lake was fair to good using pale morning dun flies.

Charette Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 7.44 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was good using worms, PowerBait and spinners.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver.

Conchas Lake State Park has closed access to all boat ramps due to dropping water levels. The boat ramps on the south side of the lake managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are open. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver.

At Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Foerst Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Fishing for trout at Cowles Ponds was fair to good using garlic peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Coyote Creek was fair to good using brown San Juan worm flies.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair to good using worms, olive Secret Weapon jigs and green PowerBait. Fishing for perch was good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using pink PowerBait mice tails.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using silver Panther Martin spinners, Kastmaster lures and chocolate foam wing emerger flies.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Maloya had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout was good on the Los Pinos River using small beadhead nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good using PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Morphy Lake has been closed for the season by the State Parks Division.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was 40.2 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using red annelid flies, orange glitter PowerBait and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 40.0 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs and golden hare’s ear nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 238 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using silver spoons, streamer flies, spinners and worms.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 13.0 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using attractor dry flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was 15.4 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 8.48 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using size 20 zebra midge and copper john flies beneath a stimulator dry fly.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair using deep diving crankbaits and vertical jigging spoons. Fishing for walleye was slow to fair using blade baits, vertical jigging and casting jigs in 30 to 40 feet of water. The water surface temperature was in the mid-60s and the main lake color was clear.

Northwest fishing report

The boat ramp is closed for improvements at Abiquiú Lake.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 274 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using rainbow trout pattern swimbaits.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using dry flies, worms and Pstol Pete spinner flies.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 35.9 cfs and 74.5 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using nightcrawler worms and Panther Martin spinners. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was good using shad jerkbaits and white and silver spinnerbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using shad pattern lures.

Kokanee salmon snagging season is from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 at El Vado Lake.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was fair to good using worms and PowerBait. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Willow, Sierra Vista and La Laja boat launches are closed at Heron Lake. The primitive boat launch is open. Shoreline fishing is available between Sierra Vista and the spillway or in Rincon. Kokanee salmon snagging season is from Nov. 13. through Dec. 31. The Quality Waters of the Rio Chama can be accessed at the Rio Chama Trailhead. The stairs are closed so use the road to the spillway. Non-quality waters can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area located on State Road 95, 13 miles west of U.S. Highway 84.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the town of Jemez Monday morning was 9.62 cfs. Fishing for trout on the San Antonio River was fair to good using midge emerger flies.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using orange PowerBait.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for pike at Lake Farmington was fair to good using jerkbaits.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was good using big streamer flies, Rumble Monster lures and blue Super Ciscos. Fishing for kokanee salmon was good using snagging hooks near the dam.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair to good using nightcrawler worms near Albuquerque.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 435 cfs. In response to decreasing irrigation and increasing flows in the critical habitat reach, the Bureau of Reclamation has scheduled a decrease in the release from Navajo Dam from 400 cfs to 350 cfs on Oct. 26. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using olive, brown and grey midge pattern flies, annelid flies, crystal flash midge pattern flies and leech pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms and spinners.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using green PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using white and orange PowerBait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Alumni Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Repairs to the dam have been completed at Bear Canyon Lake, but water levels remain low as the lake refills.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using live minnows.

Fishing for white bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair using crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using cut carp bait, live worms and dough bait.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 48.9 cfs. Fishing for Gila trout was good using orange nymph flies.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.51 cfs. Fishing for catfish south of Hatch was fair using live worms.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was fair to good using live red worms and dry flies.

Young Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair to good using PowerBait salmon eggs.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek. Fishing for bass was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 2.66 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was slow to fair using Mepps spinners.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Eunice Lake.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using hotdogs and shrimp.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using garlic PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was fair using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was good using cut bait and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 88.3 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 5.03 cfs.

Due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve.

Fishing for catfish at Sumner Lake was slow to fair using chicken liver and cut bait.