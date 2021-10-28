 Las Cruces school drivers strike, excused absences for kids - Albuquerque Journal

Las Cruces school drivers strike, excused absences for kids

By Cedar Attanasio / Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — School bus drivers in Las Cruces have gone on strike, shutting down much of the public school transportation system that serves 3,500 students.

Current drivers picketed the office of southern New Mexico district school bus contractor STS New Mexico on Thursday, demanding better pay and working conditions, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports.

Bus driver shortages have strained schools across the state, as education officials struggle to hire and train more workers. Some offer free training, signing bonuses and other perks for new employees.

The shortage has led the company to push mechanics into driving service, meaning there aren’t mechanics to fix buses when they break down, a bus driver union representative told the Sun-News.

“We’re just going to do the best that we can do,” STS General Manager Van Wamel told the paper.

“This shift in focus is unfortunate, but we are confident that it is temporary,” Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Ralph Ramos said in a statement.

District officials told parents by text message Thursday to “please make alternative transportation arrangements if possible.”

The school also notified parents Wednesday evening, said spokeswoman Kelly Jameson, adding that children who cannot make it to school will be provided online work and an excused absence.

STS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.

Jameson said that special education students with transportation specified in their individualized learning plans won’t be affected by the strike.

___

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Officials unsure why virus cases not decreasing
ABQnews Seeker
Scrase says waning immunity from initial ... Scrase says waning immunity from initial vaccinations may be a factor
2
Extra security at Valley High School following shooting threat
ABQnews Seeker
Valley High School is receiving additional ... Valley High School is receiving additional security Thursday following a shooting threat made over s ...
3
Despite crime issue, most ABQ voters feel safe
ABQnews Seeker
The majority of those polled believe ... The majority of those polled believe APD officers doing a good job
4
Facebook to add two buildings at Los Lunas hub
ABQnews Seeker
Company: Previously estimated $1.2B investment grows ... Company: Previously estimated $1.2B investment grows to $2B
5
Affidavit: Gun on film set was not properly checked
ABQnews Seeker
Investigators believe real bullet was fired ... Investigators believe real bullet was fired from revolver
6
Ronchetti announces gubernatorial campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Meteorologist vows to support police officers ... Meteorologist vows to support police officers and boost education in NM
7
Member of NM film community arrested on child sex ...
ABQnews Seeker
Christopher Ranney was taken into custody ... Christopher Ranney was taken into custody on Oct. 22 in Santa Fe County
8
Legislative report flags barriers to NM benefits
ABQnews Seeker
Low-income families may not be getting ... Low-income families may not be getting the aid they are entitled to
9
City sets $10K signing bonus for police cadets
ABQnews Seeker
Bonus for operators, emergency dispatchers will ... Bonus for operators, emergency dispatchers will be $1,500
10
More protections for Mexican wolf proposed
ABQnews Seeker
Animal was listed as a federally ... Animal was listed as a federally endangered species in 1976