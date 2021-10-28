 Man deemed mentally fit for trial in courthouse shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Man deemed mentally fit for trial in courthouse shooting

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A judge has concluded a man accused of opening fire a year ago on a security officer outside a federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix is now mentally fit to stand trial.

Earlier this year, James Lee Carr was sent to a medical facility after the judge deemed him incompetent to stand trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Aguilera concluded Thursday that Carr’s mental fitness had been restored.

Authorities say Carr fired three shots on Sept. 15, 2020, at a security officer who was inspecting a UPS truck at the entrance of the courthouse’s underground garage.

One round struck the officer in the chest, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest and returned fire with eight shots. Carr was not injured.

Immediately after the shooting, Carr called his brother and said he was sitting in a park and “wanted to die because he shot the security guard,” according to a criminal complaint. Carr’s brother, son and ex-wife went to the park. His ex-wife took Carr’s guns away without incident and called 911.

Carr has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in a crime of violence.

His trial is scheduled for Dec. 7.


