 Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope - Albuquerque Journal

Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope

By Nicole Winfield / Associated Press

ROME — The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists.

The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to cover just the arrival of the president’s motorcade in the courtyard of the Apostolic Palace. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the revised plan reflected the “normal procedure” established during the coronavirus pandemic for all visiting heads of state or government.

That protocol also has meant an 18-month ban on any independent media being in the room for the beginning and end of the audience, as would normally be the case for a visiting head of state.

Cancelled was the live coverage of Biden actually greeting Francis in the palace Throne Room, as well as the live footage of the two men sitting down to begin their private talks in Francis’ library, at which time the cameras would have stopped running.

The Vatican said it would provide edited footage of the encounter after the fact to accredited media. Bruni didn’t say why the Vatican had originally announced fuller live coverage only to dial it back on the eve of the visit.

Biden, the second Catholic U.S. president, has met Francis three previous times, but this will be his first as president.

The audience was being closely monitored since U.S. bishops are due to meet in a few weeks for their annual fall convention, with one of the agenda items inspired by conservatives who contend that Biden’s support for abortion rights should disqualify him from receiving Communion. Though any document that emerges from the bishops’ conference is not expected to mention Biden by name, it’s possible there could be a clear message of rebuke.

Francis has strongly upheld the church’s opposition to abortion, calling it “murder.” But he has said bishops should be pastors, not politicians. As a result, the Biden-Francis body language could have given a clue about their mindsets going into the meeting.

The Vatican has provided live television coverage for the visits of major heads of state for years, including President Donald Trump, and had scheduled such coverage Friday for Biden and for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is also in Rome for a Group of 20 meeting.

Asked to comment on Vatican access during a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One, the U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the administration was “actively engaged” in the issue and would see what Friday brings.

“The United States will always advocate for access for the free press, and especially for our good friends in the American press who travel with us on these long flights over, to be able to capture and chronicle the president’s engagements,” he said.

A live broadcast was particularly important because the Vatican has barred independent photographers and journalists from papal audiences with leaders since early 2020, even though external news media are allowed into other papal events.

It is during those moments in the pope’s library that reporters can view the gifts that are exchanged, watch as the formal photograph is taken and overhear remarks as the leaders arrive and depart to get a sense of how visit is going. Only the pope’s official photographer and Vatican video journalists are now allowed in.

The Vatican correspondents’ association has protested the cancellation of such pool access and several media outlets, including The Associated Press, formally complained about Thursday’s cut of the live Biden-pope broadcast and asked for an explanation.

The head of the White House Correspondents’ Association, Steven Portnoy of CBS News Radio, expressed disappointment at the lack of live coverage as well as the absence of independent media access. Biden is travelling with his own pool of reporters who would normally be allowed into the pope’s library for the beginning and end of the audience alongside reporters accredited to the Vatican.

In a series of tweets, Portnoy noted that the White House travelling pool was fully vaccinated and that such a substantial meeting between a Catholic president and the head of the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church “demands independent coverage.”

___

AP correspondent Zeke Miller contributed from Rome.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pandemic restrictions fuel recall efforts on fall ballots
Nation
Hospitals in Missouri were inundated with ... Hospitals in Missouri were inundated with COVID-19 patients last summer when a group opposed to a mask mandate that had already expired gathered enough ...
2
Challenge to residency requirements for assisted-suicide law
Nation
A lawsuit has been filed saying ... A lawsuit has been filed saying the residency requirements for Oregon's assisted suicide law violate the U.S. Constitution. Oregon was the first state to ...
3
Broad gains for stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to ...
Nation
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall ... Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, marking more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ...
4
China offers few new climate targets ahead of UN ...
Nation
China is offering no significant new ... China is offering no significant new goals for reducing climate-changing emissions ahead of the UN climate summit set to start next week in Glasgow. ...
5
Biden announces 'historic' deal -- but still must win ...
Nation
President Joe Biden declared Thursday he ... President Joe Biden declared Thursday he had reached a 'historic economic framework' with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping domestic policy package, a hard-fought ...
6
Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change
Nation
Top executives of ExxonMobil and other ... Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that ...
7
Outages persist after nor'easter batters New England
Nation
Utility crews worked Thursday to restore ... Utility crews worked Thursday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England after a nor'easter battered the coast ...
8
US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC ...
Nation
Families of nine victims killed in ... Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over ...
9
Plane diverted after passenger assaults flight attendant
Nation
An American Airlines flight from New ... An American Airlines flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant, authorities said. Flight 976 ...