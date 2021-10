A person was fatally shot on Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded sometime before 2:45 p.m. to the 6700 block of Cochiti SE, near San Pedro and Central.

He said police found a person who had been shot and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Homicide detectives have been called to start an investigation,” Gallegos said.