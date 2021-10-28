Spike in NM emergency contracts draws legislative scrutiny

SANTA FE — New Mexico state agencies, schools and local governments issued more than $300 million in noncompetitive contracts last year — more than triple the amount spent on such contacts in 2014.

The surge in no-bid contracts during the pandemic was in part due to a scramble to obtain COVID-19 tests, face masks and other supplies but likely ended up leading to a rise in fraud and waste, according to a legislative report unveiled Thursday.

Specifically, a financial audit of the Department of Health found the agency pre-paid for at least $6.5 million in protective equipment, some of which was never delivered or accounted for.

That figure could end up being even higher once new annual agency audits are finalized this year, legislative analysts said.

Some lawmakers expressed alarm Thursday at the findings, while also calling for updates to the state’s procurement code.

“We have a responsibility to ensure the public’s money is being well spent,” said House Majority Leader Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, during a meeting of the Legislative Finance Committee. “Yes it was (during) COVID-19, but with all due respect that sounds like an excuse to me.”

Under New Mexico’s current procurement laws, contracts for all goods and services that cost more than $60,000 are typically required to be awarded after a competitive bidding process.

But there are allowable exceptions for emergency circumstances and situations when only one vendor can provide the goods or services.

In all, the number of emergency contracts issued by New Mexico state agencies, local governments, schools and higher education institutions was more than five times higher during the 2021 budget year than during the previous year, according to the LFC report.

The total dollar amount of the emergency and so-called “sole source” contracts issued in the last fiscal year was $314.9 million — of which $104 million was spent by the Department of Health under an order issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in March 2020.

Duffy Rodriguez, the interim secretary of the state General Services Department, said Thursday the department did “as good of a job as they could” following the state procurement code while moving quickly to obtain pandemic-related supplies.

“I am sure when the COVID-19 pandemic is over we will have a lot of lessons learned,” Rodriguez told lawmakers during Thursday’s hearing.

Meanwhile, the legislative report also found some noncompetitive contracts — including 81 procurements from Albuquerque Public Schools since 2016 — were not properly disclosed to a purchasing division within the General Services Department, as is required by state law.

Rep. Randal Crowder, R-Clovis, said he’s concerned about the possibility nepotism in some of the emergency contracts awarded during the pandemic.

He did not question any specific contracts, but cited a history of recent New Mexico public corruption cases, saying, “Our state has a history of that.”