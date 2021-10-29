 Man charged in 2017 homicide in NW ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in 2017 homicide in NW ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Christopher Sena (MDC)
Detectives arrested a man in a 2017 homicide in which he allegedly shot an acquaintance who made fun of him for being disabled during a chance encounter in Northwest Albuquerque.

Christopher Sena, 27, is charged with an open count of murder in the Nov. 28, 2017, death of 45-year-old Thomas Ramirez. Sena was arrested Thursday in Belen and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Sena — known by the moniker “Fresh” — was identified as a suspect and interviewed early in the investigation, according to court records, but denied any involvement.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives needed more corroborating evidence. He said an arrest earlier this year provided new information on the case.

“Detectives continued the investigation and compared the new information with what was known about the crime scene,” Gallegos said. “Additional interviews corroborated the information, which led detectives to secure an arrest warrant for Sena.”

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to the 3900 block of Fifth NW, just north of Candelaria, after Ramirez’s family reported finding him shot to death in the street. Ramirez’s girlfriend told police Ramirez was talking with someone inside a maroon Cadillac when he was shot.

Other witnesses told police someone called out to Ramirez from the car and he was “smiling and joking” with those inside before the shots rang out. They said a man named “Fresh” may be responsible.

Detectives identified “Fresh” as Sena and discovered he owned a maroon Cadillac and had tried to buy a gun days before the homicide. Sena spoke with police in April 2018 at a police station in Los Lunas and denied being involved in Ramirez’s death.

He told police he had tried to buy the gun “for protection” after being run over by a car in Los Lunas — an incident that left him disabled. The detective planned to execute a search warrant on Sena’s maroon Cadillac but the narrative drops off from there.

It picks up again in May 2021, four years later, after a friend of Sena’s was arrested on an unrelated federal warrant. The friend told detectives Sena was driving him home — with Sena’s girlfriend and infant daughter in the backseat — when they saw Ramirez.

He said Ramirez came over to talk to them, even complimenting Sena on his Cadillac, when Sena reached across him with a pistol and shot Ramirez. The friend told detectives Sena laughed it off and said he did it because Ramirez called him “a cripple.”

He said, at the time, Sena was using methamphetamine and “losing his (expletive) mind.”
Afterward, another acquaintance of Sena told police the homicide had traumatized Sena and was “eating him alive” ever since.


