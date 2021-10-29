Editorial: It’s well past time Biden delivers real immigration plan

You would think we would be approaching the point where even President Joe Biden and his administration would have to admit there continues to be a crisis along our southern border — one Biden has only exacerbated.

Yet, his nominee to run Customs and Border Protection insists on using the term “significant challenge.”

Crisis or challenge, the fact is U.S. authorities detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the Mexico border in fiscal 2021, which ended in September, and arrests by the Border Patrol soared to the highest levels ever recorded, according to a Washington Post report last week.

Meanwhile, the American public deserves to know exactly what Biden plans to do about it. So do hundreds of thousands of people outside our borders trying to decide whether to come now and take their chances, as witnessed by another immigrant caravan that surged past Mexican authorities last week.

On the campaign trail, Biden said we needed a more humane policy than we had under his predecessor, but he wanted to move cautiously and avoid ending up “with 2 million people on our border.” Once in office, he quickly halted construction on Donald Trump’s border wall, announced a pause on most deportations, reversed key asylum restrictions and tried to end Trump’s remain-in-Mexico policy.

This is what we call “messaging.” And, based on the surge of humanity toward our southern border, it was heard loud and clear. Biden officials have blamed the increase on the previous administration’s policies, then the pandemic, and have said it was seasonal. But, according to The Washington Post, many migrants have told reporters they opted to make the risky journey north at great cost and considerable danger with the belief Biden would allow them to stay.

Imagine their surprise when many were greeted with Trump-era Article 42 deportations under the U.S. public health code. Talk about mixed-messaging. We’re kinder and gentler, but don’t come, we aren’t building a barrier any more, but we’ll send you back without a chance to even apply for asylum.

In desperate times, people often hear what they want to hear. And while economic reasons aren’t a legal justification for asylum, millions got the open-border message, even if Biden says he didn’t intend to send one.

The humanitarian and political consequences are significant. The extraordinary influx has produced a series of crises for the administration, starting this spring when record numbers of unaccompanied minors crossed without parents and were crowded into Border Patrol tents. Parents were betting that, at some point, they would be allowed to join their children. Meanwhile, many minors and asylum-seekers are being released quietly around the U.S. on the theory they will some day get hearings before an immigration judge.

The president directed Vice President Kamala Harris to address the “root causes”of migration from Central America’s northern triangle nations of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but, according to the Post, “the strategy has had little to no measurable effect, and Harris has distanced herself from the border and immigration issues generally.” The surge has widened to include Haitians and others from around the globe who have been living and working in South America and now see this as a golden opportunity.

A nationwide Quinnipiac University poll earlier this month found just 23% approved of how Biden was handling the surge of migration at the border, while 67% disapproved. Only 25% approved of his overall handling of immigration, with 67% disapproving. Immigration/border earned him his lowest scores.

Sadly, his decisions — along with political opportunism on all sides — have made any kind of rational compromise/comprehensive reform seem farther away than ever. At this point, the only clear winners under Biden administration policies are the cartels running human smuggling operations for a price.

The president needs to finally lay out a real plan for where we go from here. The citizens of this country deserve that. The men and women tasked with enforcing our border laws deserve that. Migrants caught up in this mess deserve that. And hundreds of thousands of potential migrants deciding their next move deserve that.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.