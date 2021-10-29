 Cleveland-Rio Rancho's showdown is here - and it might only be a prequel - Albuquerque Journal

Cleveland-Rio Rancho’s showdown is here — and it might only be a prequel

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Rio Rancho’s Zach Vigil (21) is lifted up by his teammate Cayden Romero (cq) (75) after scoring a touchdown against Volcano Vista High School on Oct. 22, 2021. (Mike Sandoval for the Albuquerque Journal)

The coaches say it’s Cleveland. The computer says it’s Rio Rancho.

Which prep football power is Class 6A’s best team? Officially, no one can answer definitively until Nov. 27, the day of the state final. Maybe it’ll be the Rams, maybe the Storm, maybe somebody else.

But for now, two months after this season began, 6A’s only two undefeated teams finally meet, as the two behemoths play Friday night at Rio Rancho for the District 1-6A championship.

“The best part about it is what’s on the line, a district championship. Cool,” said Heath Ridenour, coach of 9-0 Cleveland. “After that, the winner gets the first seed (for the playoffs), the loser gets the second seed, and we’re still gonna be on opposite sides of the bracket. … Aside from bragging rights, there’s not a whole lot on the line.”

It’s been five years since Rio Rancho beat Cleveland. The Storm won 42-0 in the spring, as a nondistrict game with no seeding stakes, but Friday’s setting will be considerably more electric.

“The second time we play, if there is a second time, that’s the game,” Rams coach Gerry Pannoni said. “To be honest, and I have looked down the road, if it’s us and Cleveland in the state championship game, it doesn’t matter who’s the 1 seed and who’s the 2 seed, the game is at Cleveland.”

Rio Rancho (7-0 overall and 3-0 in 1-6A) and Cleveland (which is 4-0 in league) are, by a wide margin, the top two ranked teams by MaxPreps.com, and that ranking is used to seed schools for the playoffs, which begin next week.

The Storm is a narrow No. 1 choice in the most recent coaches’ poll, with Cleveland garnering eight first-place votes and 134 points. Rio Rancho had the other six first-place votes and 132 points. Coaches submit rankings at the end of the regular season to the New Mexico Activities Association, and that poll, too, is one of the six seeding criteria.

“This week, you can tell it’s a lot different. The intensity is a lot higher,” said Cleveland senior linebacker Dominic Vasquez. “The excitement is up, too.”

The matchup pits 6A’s two most prolific offenses against each another. Rio Rancho, which often snaps the ball at a lightning pace, averages over 53 points a game, Cleveland a shade over 50.

“They’re extremely efficient,” Pannoni said. “They don’t make mistakes, they don’t turn the ball over. They do what they do and they do it well on both sides of the ball.”

The Rams in particular have been so dominant – five victories of at least 50 points – that their starting offense and defense have only been on the field for approximately four full games because of the 50-point, game-ending mercy rule finishes. Rio Rancho has played two fewer games than Cleveland after scheduled opponents (Goddard and West Mesa) dropped out because of COVID issues.

The individual matchup that is sure to be the most closely scrutinized is the one between the Storm offense and a swarming Rio Rancho defense that has surrendered just 49 points all season. And 35 of those were in one game.

“They’re big, they’re fast, they’re physical,” Ridenour said of Rio Rancho. “They play with a lot of energy, a lot of excitement.”

On the other side, Cleveland’s defense goes up against the person widely regarded as 6A’s top running back, Rams senior Zach Vigil.

“We have to shut him down,” Vasquez said.

Despite its results, said Rio Rancho’s Carlos Archuleta, who had three interceptions last week in a 57-7 rout of Volcano Vista, the Rams have succeeded in maintaining their edge.

“Everyone wants to beat us,” he said. “We have to keep that chip on our shoulder.”

Kickoff Friday night is 6 p.m.

“It’s gonna be a whole lot of fun,” Rio Rancho quarterback Dominick Priddy said. “We’ve been playing with, or against, those boys our entire life. All of us have been friends at some point. But step on the field Friday night, we’re gonna be enemies.”

 

Friday

Prep football: Cleveland at Rio Rancho, 6 p.m., My50 TV, 101.7 FM. Tickets: $6 adults, $4 students/seniors. Ticket window opens at 4 p.m. Friday. (RRHS says approximately 1,200 general admission tickets are left to sell on Friday, 600 per side.)

 

 


