 Assault inquiry ends Hot Springs' prep football season - Albuquerque Journal

Assault inquiry ends Hot Springs’ prep football season

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Five varsity football players at Hot Springs High School in Truth or Consequences are facing possible charges relating to the alleged assault of one of the younger players in the program.

One of the five, an 18-year-old, is being accused of lowering his naked buttocks and genitalia onto the face of the younger student in a school locker room before practice on Oct. 19. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office obtained a video of what took place, and Sheriff Glenn Hamilton characterized it as an assault rather than hazing.

Hamilton said the 18-year-old’s action falls under the criminal code, and he could be charged for criminal sexual contact of a minor.

“He is alleged to have placed his unclothed buttock and genitalia” in the face of the alleged victim, Hamilton said.

The incident was reported by the victim’s parents on Oct. 20, first to coach Daniel Terrazas, who forwarded the information to Hot Springs’ principal.

In the wake of the accusation, Hot Springs, a Class 3A-level program, canceled the final two weeks of its football season, forfeiting district games against Hatch Valley and Cobre. Terrazas resigned as coach.

The Journal unsuccessfully attempted to reach Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools Superintendent Channell Segura for comment.

Hamilton said his office’s findings are expected to be shared with the assistant district attorney either on Friday or early next week, after which a determination will be made about filing charges.

He added that they are also investigating two other similar claims that allegedly occurred during this football season.

Regarding what happened on Oct. 19, there are, Hamilton said, “elements of a conspiracy” are involved. He said it appeared the five boys shared the same story with investigators, namely that the 18-year-old suspect was wearing training shorts when the other four, who are all minors, held down the alleged victim – who Hamilton said is an underclassman.

The video, Hamilton said, contradicts that assertion. The video was obtained from one of the other football players who were not involved in the incident, he added.

For the four minors, they’d be facing a possible charge of false imprisonment, but under the state’s children code, Hamilton said, it is just considered a delinquent act.

All five boys voluntarily agreed to speak to investigators, the sheriff said.

“There are elements of the truth and also elements (that show) they had gotten together” to mislead investigators, he said.

“The victim had indicated there wasn’t any underwear or undergarments when he sat down on his face,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said his office is “tying up all the loose ends” as they prepare to forward their findings to the district attorney’s office. Within 24 hours of the Oct. 19 incident, two other boys have alleged similar treatment from “some of the same perpetrators from the locker room event,” Hamilton said. They came forward within 24 hours of the Oct. 19 incident, Hamilton said, adding that those investigations are ongoing.

“I think it was a situation where our other two victims felt emboldened (to report),” he said.

Hamilton said the three incidents appeared to be limited to the football program and not the student body at large.


