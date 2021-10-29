Lobo hoops: Singleton expects to return, eventually

Even before fans are welcomed back to the Pit on Saturday to lay eyes on Lobo basketball players in person for the first time since February 2020, new head coach Richard Pitino already has to be looking over his shoulder.

Saquan Singleton, a projected starting guard until a “heart abnormality” detected last week has sidelined him indefinitely, said Thursday he’s coming for Pitino’s job.

“I still got to be the leader, you know? I got to be the best coach on the bench right now; try to be a better coach than Pitino,” Singleton said.

“I’m going to be at every practice, every game, travel everywhere with them. … My guys are gonna hold it down, then when I get back, we’re going to go to war.”

The versatile 6-foot-6 guard from the Bronx, New York, says he has every intention to play again this season. He added he has been given no indication by doctors that his heart issue – one he said came after a COVID-19 diagnosis last month despite his being vaccinated – won’t improve with some more rest.

No timetable has been set for his return.

Singleton, a returning player from last year’s squad who played the entire season outside the state of New Mexico, was voted this week by teammates as one of the three team captains. He says he feels nothing different when playing basketball before his diagnosis, which adds to the frustration of now being held out of the game he loves. But he said he’ll be patient during this “waiting game” he is now stuck in.

As for the support he’s received since the news broke Monday of the diagnosis, he’s appreciative, but would also be more than happy if his teammates maybe showed a little less love.

“They call me every five minutes,” Singleton said. “I gotta turn my phone off. They’re just checking on me every day, man. Being there for me, going out to eat, Facetiming me. They’re trying to baby me, but I’m no baby. I’ve got to tell them I’m good. …

“Everybody’s behind me and I’m thankful for that. I want to thank the fans, everybody that reached out to me on social media – a lot of people reached out. I’m good. I’m a strong kid. I’m from the Bronx. We’re going to be good.”

LET’S SEE: Saturday’s open intrasquad scrimmage, starting at 2 p.m. in the Pit, will be a good next step for the rebuilt roster, Pitino says.

“We don’t have a lot of players on this team that have played in the Pit, regardless of fans or not,” Pitino said. “So anytime we get down there is great.”

Maybe even more important, Pitino said, is the first step back toward returning the Pit to a great home-court advantage with fans leading that charge.

“We really want to, safely obviously, we’ve got to connect with our fans,” Pitino said. “We got to get this thing by Nov. 10 (the season-opening game vs. Florida Atlantic) – people dying to buy tickets. We’ve got to get this building back. So any opportunity we can get to engage with the community, we want to do.”

IT’S ABOUT TIME: Game times for all nonconference men’s basketball games have been updates on the GoLobos.com website.

Before Thursday, about half were listed as “TBA” for a variety of reasons. Several Mountain West games still lack a set game time, but most of those have to do with television contracts not yet settling in on time slots for when they want to air games.

Most of the nonconference game time updates for the Pit are the usual 7 p.m. start times, with a few afternoon exceptions:

• Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Montana State – 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. UTEP – 1 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 19 vs. SMU – 1 p.m.

THAT’S THE TICKET: UNM put single-game tickets on sale Thursday for men’s and women’s basketball.

There are also “mini plan” packages available – three combinations for women’s games and one five-game mini plan option for men’s games that includes package deals for the FAU, Montana State, New Mexico State, UTEP and SMU games.

UNM men’s intrasquad scrimmage, 2 p.m., the Pit. Open free to fans, masks required.