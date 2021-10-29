Lobos coach Gonzales wishes he could be at Cleveland-Rio Rancho, but …

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales said he envies those who can attend the Cleveland-Rio Rancho high school rivalry football game on Friday night.

Gonzales would most likely be at that game if not for a UNM Athletics fund-raiser dinner taking place at the same time.

However, other UNM coaches will be at the game as it is the Lobos’ bye week and the staff will be busy recruiting, including in New Mexico.

Gonzales, who played high school football at Valley and has made it a point to recruit in New Mexico, said this is a big weekend for high school football in the state and it will only get better in the upcoming playoffs.

“I’m excited for high school football in New Mexico because New Mexico football is getting a lot better,” Gonzales said at his press conference on Tuesday. “Our top teams can compete with top teams in Arizona, California and Texas. We don’t have as many top players as those guys do, but there’s enough that they can be really competitive. … New Mexico football is getting a lot better, so that’s why I think it’s important for us to recruit.”

Some of the Lobos have a strong interest in the game between the Rams and the Storm, two of the top teams in the state. Redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez starred at Rio Rancho, where he played for then-coach David Howes, now the UNM safeties coach. Freshman wide receiver Luke Wysong and redshirt freshman linebacker Dion Hunter are Cleveland alumni. Chavez and Wysong were each named the Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year after their respective senior seasons.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: If Gonzales had any say, he probably would’ve rescheduled the UNM Athletics fundraiser he must attend.

The Lobos’ game against rival New Mexico State had been set for Friday, Sept. 10, for TV scheduling purposes on the CBS Sports Network, but Gonzales said he didn’t want that game, or any other Lobo game, to be played on a Friday night because of high school football. So the NMSU-UNM game was played on Saturday, Sept. 11.

“Friday night is for high school football,” Gonzales said. “If I have an option or any control, then we’re not playing on Friday nights. But there are going to be times when it is out of my control. Friday afternoon against Utah State (on Nov. 26), that’s out of my control, but it’s at 11 (a.m.), so that will be OK.”

CHAVEZ FOR MAYOR: Apparently, Gonzales has some fun when it comes to the popularity of Chavez, who has become a fan favorite after leading the Lobos to two wins last year and another upset at Wyoming that ended a five-game skid on Saturday. Gonzales playfully teases Chavez about his “legendary status,” the Lobos’ second-year coach said on 101.7 FM radio on Wednesday.

Chavez, a former walk-on, began the 2020 season as the fifth-string quarterback. After upset wins over Wyoming and Fresno State to close the 2-5 2020 season, he earned a scholarship. After that win against Fresno State, Chavez was named Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

After Saturday’s win, he was named MWC Freshman of the Week.

Gonzales joked that Chavez has become so popular and beloved that if Chavez was in the Albuquerque mayoral race, he would win.

Nov. 6

UNLV at New Mexico, 5 p.m., streaming on Stadium, 770 AM/96.3 FM