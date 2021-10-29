 Wilson Stadium evacuated, football game canceled over shooting threats - Albuquerque Journal

Wilson Stadium evacuated, football game canceled over shooting threats

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Social media threats of a shooting led Albuquerque police to evacuate a high school football stadium and cancel the game Thursday night.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Albuquerque Public Schools notified authorities of credible threats of a possible shooting at Wilson Stadium, near Lomas and Eubank.

“As of right now, these are just threats but we are taking precautionary measures,” DeAguero said. “Both teams are currently in the locker room, safe.”

DeAguero did not elaborate on the threats or give any other details.

APS spokeswoman Monica Armenta said the game, between the Manzano Monarchs and Sandia Matadors, was set to continue without spectators but has since been canceled. She said the threats were made over social media.

Armenta called the threats a “regular occurrence” in schools.

“Valley High School kept students on campus today due to a social media threat,” Armenta said. “There have been multiple social media threats this school year. APS has to investigate all threats until a determination can be made that the threat is unsubstantiated.”


