Report: New Mexico State, Conference USA are in talks

LAS CRUCES — New Mexico State is in negotiations with Conference USA to join the current six-team league, according to a report from The Athletic’s Chris Vannini. The conference is also in negotiations with Liberty and UConn, although UConn would join as a football-only member.

Conference USA has lost six of its members to the American Athletic Conference, and two more schools could potentially leave the school for the Sun Belt in the near future. The move could put the Aggies in their first football conference since they were voted out of the Sun Belt following the 2017-18 football season.

NMSU is currently one of seven Football Bowl Subdivision Independents along with Liberty, UConn, Army, Notre Dame, Brigham Young, and UMass. The Aggies were also Independents from 1962-1971. NMSU is a member of the Western Athletic Conference for all sports except football.

NMSU Athletics is also facing a multi-million dollar budget defecit to the University which is scheduled to be paid off in fiscal year 2026. Conference USA’s receives around $500,000 annually in its current media rights deal.