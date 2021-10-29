 Remembering an elephant's rescue - Albuquerque Journal

Remembering an elephant’s rescue

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Irene, a 54-year-old Asian elephant, has lived at the ABQ BioPark Zoo since being removed from a circus truck in Albuquerque in 1997. Irene was locked up with eight llamas and two other elephants, one of which had died. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

When the new elevated elephant overlook deck at the ABQ BioPark Zoo was unveiled this month, attorney Patti Williams gazed down, looking for one elephant in particular – Irene.

“I feel like I’m her fairy godmother,” said Williams, a board member of the New Mexico BioPark Society. “I was Irene’s lawyer, and I think I may be the only lawyer in New Mexico who had an elephant as a client.”

More than 24 years ago, Williams was an assistant city attorney for Albuquerque when two police officers on bicycle patrol detected a strong odor and noticed what appeared to be urine seeping from the back of a semi-trailer that was rocking slightly while parked outside a hotel near the Sunport.

Fearing the trailer might contain human cargo baking under the hot August sun, the officers instructed the two young men driving it to open the back. Inside, they found eight llamas and three female elephants – one of them, Heather, was dead. The other two, Irene and Donna, were grossly underweight, ill and in distress.

According to an Associated Press story from 1997, one of the officers commented, “That trailer is not made to carry anything with a heartbeat. It was appalling.”

One of the men driving the truck was the son of the owner of the King Royal Circus. He told the officers that the animals were being transported from Nevada, where they had been performing, to their home base in Texas.

Coincidentally, Williams recalled, members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums were attending a conference inside the hotel. On learning of the events unfolding outside, the outraged AZA attendees asked the then-director of the BioPark Zoo, who was attending the conference, to intervene. He contacted the Albuquerque City Attorney’s Office, requesting that the truck not leave with the animals.

Thus began a legal battle that ultimately freed the animals from a life in the circus.

A zoo veterinarian examined the animals and determined they’d been exposed to salmonella. Additionally, the elephants tested positive for tuberculosis, Williams said. Out of concern that they might infect other animals if taken to the BioPark Zoo, the animals were quarantined at a local park.

In the meantime, the city “filed lawsuits against everyone who had an ownership interest in the animals,” and a district court judge granted an injunction preventing the removal of the animals while the case was being litigated, Williams said.

Standing atop the new elephant overlook deck at ABQ BioPark Zoo, Patti Williams holds carrot slices for Irene, an Asian elephant she helped save from a circus 24 years ago when she was an assistant city attorney (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Over the following months, Irene, an Asian elephant, and Donna, an African elephant, slowly recovered their health and weight. They were later taken to their new home in a modified rhino barn at the BioPark Zoo, Williams said.

The llamas also found refuge at the zoo.

Knowing that the King Royal Circus wanted their animals back and that the animals were considered property, the city turned to property law and came up with a legal theory.

“I found this law called an agister lien,” explained Williams. “It’s essentially a livestock law that says if, for example, you find a cow or a horse or something wandering around, and you take that animal in and care for it, the rightful owner can get it back but must reimburse the person who cared for it to cover the costs of food, medicine or whatever was required to provide for the animal.”

Treating and feeding sick elephants is very expensive, and the cost of reimbursing the city was more than the circus was able or willing to pay, Williams said.

“So that’s how we ended up getting the animals,” she said.

 

 

In May 1998, 10 months after the city took possession of the animals, an administrative law judge ruled on a complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture against the King Royal Circus.

The owner was fined $200,000 and his exhibitor’s license was permanently revoked.

In 2003, Donna, whose age at the time was thought to be between 16 and 19, was transferred to the Disney Animal Kingdom in Florida to live with a herd of other African elephants, where she has since given birth to three calves.

Irene, now 54, has remained at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, living large in a pachyderm paradise – where her fairy godmother continues to look over her.


