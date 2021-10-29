Alleged serial burglar arrested for new crime

A man police say may have committed dozens of nighttime home burglaries in Albuquerque was arrested this week for allegedly breaking into cars at a high school.

At the time of his arrest, Jesse Mascareno-Haidle, 19, was wearing an electronic monitoring device and was under pretrial supervision in connection with earlier felonies, according to court records.

Mascareno-Haidle’s history of arrests has helped fuel debate about when judges should order felony defendants held in jail while awaiting trial.

The new charges have prompted prosecutors to ask a judge for a third time to order the teenager held in custody pending trial.

“The state has asked multiple times to hold the defendant in custody on his pending felony cases,” Assistant District Attorney Natalie Lyon wrote in a motion for pretrial detention.

“He has admitted his involvement in multiple dangerous residential burglaries,” Lyon wrote. Mascareno-Haidle was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet on Monday when he was arrested, she wrote.

Noah Gelb, Mascareno-Haidle’s public defender, said Thursday that he was aware of the new allegations, but declined additional comment.

Mascareno-Haidle was arrested Monday after students at Rio Grande High School alerted an officer that someone was breaking into cars in the school parking lot, according to a Bernalillo County Metro Court criminal complaint.

He was charged with burglary of a vehicle, resisting or evading an officer and attempting to commit a felony, according to the complaint.

A spokeswoman for 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torres said prosecutors have twice sought to detain Mascareno-Haidle pending trial.

“Our office is now seeking to detain him a third time after he allegedly committed new crimes,” spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez said in a written statement.

Earlier this year, on May 7, the New Mexico Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Torres to overturn Mascareno-Haidle’s release pending trial.

Mascareno-Haidle was arrested Feb. 5 in connection with an earlier nighttime house burglary and charged with seven felonies, including residential burglary, larceny and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to court records.

The burglaries were similar to “a massive string of highly similar residential burglaries” committed from July 2020 to January 2021, prosecutors said.