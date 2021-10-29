 Vaccine required for NMSU employees - Albuquerque Journal

Vaccine required for NMSU employees

By ABQJournal News Staff

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University set a deadline of Dec. 8 for employees across its campuses to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, at which point weekly testing will no longer be an alternative.

Since Sept. 30, NMSU employees and students not fully vaccinated were required to present with a negative test result on a weekly basis. By that deadline, only 1 in 3 students had documented their vaccination status.

On Wednesday, the university said 85% of its employees had submitted vaccination records.

On Wednesday, the university said it was joining peer institutions in complying with a mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration and subsequent federal guidance on COVID-19 safety protocols for federal contractors.

“The NMSU system maintains millions of dollars in federal contracts that support research and development in a broad range of disciplines,” NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said in a news release, confirming that the hard requirement to get vaccinated applies to all 7,561 university employees, including student workers.

The employees may still request medical or religious exemptions through NMSU’s Office of Institutional Equity. A spokesperson for the university said that workers granted an exemption would continue to be tested weekly.

Students, also, would still have the option of being tested every week.

Time is short for unvaccinated workers to comply with the mandate before Dec. 8. Individuals are counted as fully vaccinated two weeks after completing their course of vaccine. While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is completed with a single dose, the two messenger RNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna require two doses, spaced three to four weeks apart.

Employees who do not comply are subject to disciplinary review and consequences including suspension without pay, demotion or even termination.

One professor, business college professor David Clements, was fired in October after publicly refusing to take a vaccine, be tested or to wear a mask indoors, which is also mandatory.


