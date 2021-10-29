 Afghan refugees learn new culture - Albuquerque Journal

Afghan refugees learn new culture

By Nicole Maxwell / Alamogordo Daily News

The Afghan refugees awaiting special visa approval on Holloman Air Force Base have access to morale, welfare and recreation programs, Task Force-Holloman officials said.

Afghan refugees can access sports equipment and courts, even engaging in a cricket game against U.S. service members earlier this month.

Cultural integration classes are also offered, meant to help refugees get a handle on language and American culture.

“Several cultural integration classes are also taking place, including a Dual-Language immersion program, which focuses on assisting Afghan guests as they learn English and about American culture,” U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman Alan Shefveland.

Holloman is host to Afghan refugees through Operation Allies Welcome.

“Operation Allies Welcome follows through on America’s commitment to our Afghan partners and provides them essential support while they and their families complete initial immigration processing,” Shefveland said. “Once processing is complete, resettlement agencies resettle them to communities throughout the United States.”

The part of Holloman Air Force Base where the Afghan refugees are staying is known as Aman Omid Village, which provides housing, a dining facility, recreation areas, restrooms and medical services.

Holloman is one of eight military installations nationwide hosting Afghan refugees. The others are Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia; and Fort Pickett, Virginia.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Afghan refugees learn new culture
ABQnews Seeker
Holloman AFB village home to Afghans Holloman AFB village home to Afghans
2
Man charged in 2017 homicide in NW Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Affidavit: Suspect told friend that the ... Affidavit: Suspect told friend that the victim mocked his disability
3
Remembering an elephant's rescue
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ lawyer saved 'client' from squalid ... ABQ lawyer saved 'client' from squalid circus life 24 years ago
4
Alleged serial burglar arrested for new crime
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect was wearing an ankle monitor ... Suspect was wearing an ankle monitor when apprehended
5
Spike in contracts draws scrutiny
ABQnews Seeker
Purchases largely tied to pandemic Purchases largely tied to pandemic
6
Daily COVID case total hits 9-month peak in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials uncertain why cases have ... Health officials uncertain why cases have failed to recede in the state
7
Shooting threat results in calling off prep game
ABQnews Seeker
APS notified authorities of credible threats ... APS notified authorities of credible threats of a possible shooting at Wilson Stadium, where Manzano was playing Sandia
8
Most voters favor tougher pretrial detention laws
ABQnews Seeker
Poll found widespread support rare in ... Poll found widespread support rare in public policy questions
9
Lobo hoops: Singleton expects to return, wants to outcoach ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even before fans are welcomed back ... Even before fans are welcomed back to the Pit on Saturday to lay eyes on Lobo basketball players in ...