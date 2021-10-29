Prep football: St. Pius nips Academy 14-13

In the end, only a friendly goalpost — or an unfriendly one, depending on the colors of the uniform — separated St. Pius from Albuquerque Academy on Thursday night.

The left upright at the south end of Nusenda Community Stadium rejected a PAT attempt by the Chargers with 6:59 remaining that would have tied the game, and that single point stood up for the Sartans, who ran out the final seven minutes to secure a dramatic 14-13 victory in the District 5/6-4A championship game.

“As a whole senior class, we wanted this so bad,” said St. Pius senior running back Marco Ybarra, who had two third-quarter touchdown runs. “Since we saw the schedule, we knew that we were gonna end the regular season playing our biggest rival. And this is the perfect ending.”

The third-ranked Sartans (8-2, 4-0 in 5/6-4A) didn’t just secure a district title. This win virtually guarantees St. Pius of a top-four seed in the playoffs, and with that, comes a first-round bye.

And just in time, because the Sartans were down to their second and third quarterbacks Thursday night after starter Alejandro Sapien injured his right (throwing) shoulder last week in a win over Grants. Sartans coach Dave Montoya said he believes Sapien will be back in time for St. Pius’ quarterfinal game Nov. 12 or 13.

It was Ybarra, with a 1-yard score with 6:49 left in the third quarter, and Ybarra again, from 4 yards out with 15 seconds to go in the quarter, who helped give St. Pius an offensive pulse.

The Sartans had short field on both drives, and drove with the wind at their back.

On the second drive, St. Pius converted two fourth downs, one on an 8-yard pass from senior QB Cian Jones — who came in to replace Thursday’s starter, Miguel Zarate, during the second quarter — to William Klein, and the other with Ybarra bulling his way for 2 yards on a fourth-and-1 from the Chargers’ 15. Two plays later, he scored from the 4 for a 14-7 lead.

Academy quarterback A.J. Rivera threw a pretty 28-yard TD pass to Tyler Wilson with seven minutes to go, followed by the missed PAT.

From there, St. Pius ran out the clock, mostly with Ybarra, including a 10-yard run on fourth-and-5 from the Academy 27 with just under two minutes remaining and the Chargers out of timeouts.

“We knew going in, there were a lot of bonuses with a ‘W’ but at the end of the day, our team’s body of work, they’ve done what they needed to do to get into the playoffs,” Academy coach Shaun Gehres said.

The fourth-ranked Chargers are likely to get a first-round home game, which would have to be next Friday afternoon.

“For us to just bounce back and go right back to work and have to play next week is good for us,” Gehres said.

In a first half where almost literally nothing was going on, Academy had more points (7) than total yards (6) by halftime. The lone scoring drive was 49 yards, but 30 of those yards were due to St. Pius penalties. Rivera threw an 8-yard TD pass to Kellan Gehres.

St. Pius only had 41 yards in the first half. The Sartans’ excellent defense held Academy to just 71 total yards.

“Getting a bye is awesome,” Montoya said. “We can kind of get some kids healthy and work on some things. That was probably the biggest part of tonight.”

ST. PIUS 14, ALBQUERQUE ACADEMY 13

Academy 7 0 0 6 — 13

St. Pius 0 0 14 0 — 14

Scoring: AA, Kellan Gehres 8 pass from A.J. Rivera (Ryan Smidt kick); SP, Marco Ybarra 1 run (Chris Coash kick); SP, Ybarra 4 run (Coash kick); AA, Tyler Wilson 28 pass from Rivera (kick failed). Records: SP 8-2, 4-0 in 5/6-4A; AA 8-2, 3-1.

First downs: AA 11; SP 12. Rushes-yards: AA 20-2; SP 39-132. Passing: AA 7-19-0—69; SP 8-15-1—40. Total offense: AA 71; SP 172. Punts-avg.: AA 5-30.0; SP 5-32.4. Fumbles-lost: AA 1-1; SP 1-0. Penalties-yards: AA 5-55; SP 10-75.

ELDORADO 50, CLOVIS 14: At Milne Stadium, Shane Aspera opened the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown and scored twice in the victory for the Eagles (7-3, 4-1 in 2/5-6A) in a win over the Wildcats (3-6, 3-3).