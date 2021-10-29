National Hispanic Cultural Center gets new leadership

The National Hispanic Cultural Center has new leadership.

On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs named Margie Huerta as the executive director and Noël Bella Merriam as its artistic director.

“The advancement of Hispanic culture, arts, and humanities has been an integral part of my career, and I have a deeply rooted passion for its promotion and preservation,” Huerta said in a statement. “I am honored to be selected as the new executive director and look forward to working with the staff, board, and foundation to propel the NHCC to its rightful place nationally.”

She will begin her new role on Nov. 5 and will make $95,000.

The position of artistic director is a new position created as part of the new leadership model.

According to the DCA, Merriam will work directly for Huerta, guiding the artistic and educational programming of the NHCC with a focus on diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion.

“The position was created to respond to the size and complex nature of NHCC,” said Daniel Zillmann, DCA spokesman. “The Board of Directors presented two exceptional and well-qualified individuals with unique and different skillsets. Having additional leadership will help push NHCC’s most important focus points — strong engagement with the local community, an approach to DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, & Inclusion) with increased resources, and to achieve the goal of national and international prominence. In the performing and visual arts worlds, where many of these collaborative relationships create a solid sense of direction, it’s clear that this model works.”

According to Zillmann, the program directors for visual arts, performing arts, history and literary arts, and education will report to Merriam.

Her duties will include developing a comprehensive artistic and educational strategy and managing the program directors for the visual and performing arts, history and literary arts, and education.

“As a second-generation Nicaraguan American, I am an advocate of advancing a broader understanding of the rich diversity and numerous contributions of Hispanics predating and throughout the history of the United States,” Merriam said in a release. “I am excited to utilize my unique combination of experience, skills, and education in furtherance of NHCC’s mission and commitment to community.”

Merriam comes from the San Antonio Museum of Art where she is the AT&T Director of Education, Diversity, and Inclusion. She has spent the past 28 years working in the arts with a focus on arts learning. She will begin on Jan. 6 and will make $91,350.

The NHCC has been without a permanent executive director since April 7, when Josefa Gonzalez Mariscal resigned after 11 months in the position.

DCA Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego has been overseeing the cultural center since July.

Huerta is a New Mexican, who until five months ago was a member of the NHCC board of directors. She resigned from the board to apply for the position. Huerta was also on a previous executive search committee during her tenure on the board.

Huerta has a long history of public service in New Mexico, with stints at New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College.

While at DACC, where Huerta was president, she was at the center of controversy when the school’s nursing program lost accreditation on July 20, 2013, from the National League for Nursing Accreditation Commission. Students were notified weeks later, shortly before the semester began.

The accreditation loss threatened job prospects for 109 community college nursing students, because most hospitals require nurses to graduate from an accredited program. Eventually, about three-fourths of the students transferred to NMSU’s nursing program after public outcry over the situation. Huerta and DACC faced numerous lawsuits due to the event.

The NHCC Board of Directors conducted an executive search to identify candidates for executive director since Gonzalez Mariscal resigned.

Working closely with the board president and vice president, Garcia y Griego identified the need for a leadership model that was more responsive to the unique needs of NHCC. Huerta and Merriam were the two finalists for the executive director position.

The new appointments will help at the NHCC transitions with its leadership. The center is currently hiring for directors in both history and literary arts and visual arts with Valerie Martinez and Tey Marianna Nunn leaving the center in recent months.