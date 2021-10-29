 National Hispanic Cultural Center gets new leadership - Albuquerque Journal

National Hispanic Cultural Center gets new leadership

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Margie Huerta is the new National Hispanic Cultural Center executive director.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center has new leadership.

On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs named Margie Huerta as the executive director and Noël Bella Merriam as its artistic director.

“The advancement of Hispanic culture, arts, and humanities has been an integral part of my career, and I have a deeply rooted passion for its promotion and preservation,” Huerta said in a statement. “I am honored to be selected as the new executive director and look forward to working with the staff, board, and foundation to propel the NHCC to its rightful place nationally.”

She will begin her new role on Nov. 5 and will make $95,000.

The position of artistic director is a new position created as part of the new leadership model.

According to the DCA, Merriam will work directly for Huerta, guiding the artistic and educational programming of the NHCC with a focus on diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion.

“The position was created to respond to the size and complex nature of NHCC,” said Daniel Zillmann, DCA spokesman. “The Board of Directors presented two exceptional and well-qualified individuals with unique and different skillsets. Having additional leadership will help push NHCC’s most important focus points — strong engagement with the local community, an approach to DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, & Inclusion) with increased resources, and to achieve the goal of national and international prominence. In the performing and visual arts worlds, where many of these collaborative relationships create a solid sense of direction, it’s clear that this model works.”

According to Zillmann, the program directors for visual arts, performing arts, history and literary arts, and education will report to Merriam.

Her duties will include developing a comprehensive artistic and educational strategy and managing the program directors for the visual and performing arts, history and literary arts, and education.

“As a second-generation Nicaraguan American, I am an advocate of advancing a broader understanding of the rich diversity and numerous contributions of Hispanics predating and throughout the history of the United States,” Merriam said in a release. “I am excited to utilize my unique combination of experience, skills, and education in furtherance of NHCC’s mission and commitment to community.”

Noël Bella Merriam as its artistic director at the NHCC.

Merriam comes from the San Antonio Museum of Art where she is the AT&T Director of Education, Diversity, and Inclusion. She has spent the past 28 years working in the arts with a focus on arts learning. She will begin on Jan. 6 and will make $91,350.

The NHCC has been without a permanent executive director since April 7, when Josefa Gonzalez Mariscal resigned after 11 months in the position.

DCA Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego has been overseeing the cultural center since July.

Huerta is a New Mexican, who until five months ago was a member of the NHCC board of directors. She resigned from the board to apply for the position. Huerta was also on a previous executive search committee during her tenure on the board.

Huerta has a long history of public service in New Mexico, with stints at New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College.

While at DACC, where Huerta was president, she was at the center of controversy when the school’s nursing program lost accreditation on July 20, 2013, from the National League for Nursing Accreditation Commission. Students were notified weeks later, shortly before the semester began.

The accreditation loss threatened job prospects for 109 community college nursing students, because most hospitals require nurses to graduate from an accredited program. Eventually, about three-fourths of the students transferred to NMSU’s nursing program after public outcry over the situation. Huerta and DACC faced numerous lawsuits due to the event.

The NHCC Board of Directors conducted an executive search to identify candidates for executive director since Gonzalez Mariscal resigned.

Working closely with the board president and vice president, Garcia y Griego identified the need for a leadership model that was more responsive to the unique needs of NHCC. Huerta and Merriam were the two finalists for the executive director position.

The new appointments will help at the NHCC transitions with its leadership. The center is currently hiring for directors in both history and literary arts and visual arts with Valerie Martinez and Tey Marianna Nunn leaving the center in recent months.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
National Hispanic Cultural Center gets new leadership
ABQnews Seeker
The National Hispanic Cultural Center has ... The National Hispanic Cultural Center has new leadership. On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs named Margie Huerta as the executive director ...
2
Afghan refugees learn new culture
ABQnews Seeker
Holloman AFB village home to Afghans Holloman AFB village home to Afghans
3
Man charged in 2017 homicide in NW Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Affidavit: Suspect told friend that the ... Affidavit: Suspect told friend that the victim mocked his disability
4
Remembering an elephant's rescue
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ lawyer saved 'client' from squalid ... ABQ lawyer saved 'client' from squalid circus life 24 years ago
5
Alleged serial burglar arrested for new crime
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect was wearing an ankle monitor ... Suspect was wearing an ankle monitor when apprehended
6
Spike in contracts draws scrutiny
ABQnews Seeker
Purchases largely tied to pandemic Purchases largely tied to pandemic
7
Daily COVID case total hits 9-month peak in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials uncertain why cases have ... Health officials uncertain why cases have failed to recede in the state
8
Shooting threat results in calling off prep football game
ABQnews Seeker
APS notified authorities of credible threats ... APS notified authorities of credible threats of a possible shooting at Wilson Stadium, where Manzano was playing Sandia
9
Most voters favor tougher pretrial detention laws
ABQnews Seeker
Poll found widespread support rare in ... Poll found widespread support rare in public policy questions