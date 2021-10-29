 Court document: Real ammunition found inside 'Rust' prop truck - Albuquerque Journal

Court document: Real ammunition found inside ‘Rust’ prop truck

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer


Deputies seized at least one .45-caliber round from a prop truck along with several guns – both real and fake – blank ammunition and boxes of “miscellaneous” ammunition, according to a search warrant return filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court.

The warrant inventory, one of two released, was filed Friday and is the first to document real ammunition being found on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set since an Oct. 25 shooting left a cinematographer dead and director wounded during rehearsal.

Authorities say actor Alec Baldwin, 63, was rehearsing a cross draw with a Western-style Colt .45 revolver when the gun discharged, firing a bullet that killed Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounded Joel Souza, 48.

Court records state assistant director David Halls had declared the firearm “cold,” meaning unloaded, before handing it to Baldwin. Halls later told deputies he hadn’t checked the gun properly and couldn’t recall if armorer Hannah Gutierrez had either.

Nobody has been charged in the incident and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office did not immediately return calls for comment Friday.

The shooting brought international media attention to the New Mexico production – a film centered around an accidental murder – and has led to reports of safety issues on set from crew members, including accidental gun discharges and possible target practice with the guns.

Gutierrez told deputies that, on the day of the shooting, the guns and ammunition were inside a safe in a prop truck but some ammunition was left unattended on a cart. She said only a few people had access to the safe and one of them, prop master Sarah Zachary, had retrieved the guns before the deadly incident.

Gutierrez told deputies that “no live ammo is ever kept on set.”

When deputies searched the white prop truck on Wednesday, according to the warrant return, they found at least one Colt .45 caliber round, one spent blank round, a rubber revolver, “miscellaneous” ammunition in bags, boxes and a bucket, 12 revolver, an ammunition belt and a rifle.

The other warrant inventories detail multiple spent casings, unspecified ammunition, guns and suspected blood from the scene of the shooting.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Internet provider to build fiber broadband network in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A Texas-based internet provider plans to ... A Texas-based internet provider plans to invest $250 million to establish a new fiber broadband netw ...
2
Court document: Real ammunition found inside 'Rust' prop truck
ABQnews Seeker
> iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: ... > iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: 0;} _psEmbed(''); Deputies seized at least one .45-caliber round from a prop truck along with several guns - ...
3
National Hispanic Cultural Center gets new leadership
ABQnews Seeker
The National Hispanic Cultural Center has ... The National Hispanic Cultural Center has new leadership. On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs named Margie Huerta as the executive director ...
4
Afghan refugees learn new culture
ABQnews Seeker
Holloman AFB village home to Afghans Holloman AFB village home to Afghans
5
Man charged in 2017 homicide in NW Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Affidavit: Suspect told friend that the ... Affidavit: Suspect told friend that the victim mocked his disability
6
Remembering an elephant's rescue
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ lawyer saved 'client' from squalid ... ABQ lawyer saved 'client' from squalid circus life 24 years ago
7
Alleged serial burglar arrested for new crime
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect was wearing an ankle monitor ... Suspect was wearing an ankle monitor when apprehended
8
Spike in contracts draws scrutiny
ABQnews Seeker
Purchases largely tied to pandemic Purchases largely tied to pandemic
9
Daily COVID case total hits 9-month peak in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials uncertain why cases have ... Health officials uncertain why cases have failed to recede in the state