Court document: Real ammunition found inside ‘Rust’ prop truck



Deputies seized at least one .45-caliber round from a prop truck along with several guns – both real and fake – blank ammunition and boxes of “miscellaneous” ammunition, according to a search warrant return filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court.

The warrant inventory, one of two released, was filed Friday and is the first to document real ammunition being found on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set since an Oct. 25 shooting left a cinematographer dead and director wounded during rehearsal.

Authorities say actor Alec Baldwin, 63, was rehearsing a cross draw with a Western-style Colt .45 revolver when the gun discharged, firing a bullet that killed Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounded Joel Souza, 48.

Court records state assistant director David Halls had declared the firearm “cold,” meaning unloaded, before handing it to Baldwin. Halls later told deputies he hadn’t checked the gun properly and couldn’t recall if armorer Hannah Gutierrez had either.

Nobody has been charged in the incident and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office did not immediately return calls for comment Friday.

The shooting brought international media attention to the New Mexico production – a film centered around an accidental murder – and has led to reports of safety issues on set from crew members, including accidental gun discharges and possible target practice with the guns.

Gutierrez told deputies that, on the day of the shooting, the guns and ammunition were inside a safe in a prop truck but some ammunition was left unattended on a cart. She said only a few people had access to the safe and one of them, prop master Sarah Zachary, had retrieved the guns before the deadly incident.

Gutierrez told deputies that “no live ammo is ever kept on set.”

When deputies searched the white prop truck on Wednesday, according to the warrant return, they found at least one Colt .45 caliber round, one spent blank round, a rubber revolver, “miscellaneous” ammunition in bags, boxes and a bucket, 12 revolver, an ammunition belt and a rifle.

The other warrant inventories detail multiple spent casings, unspecified ammunition, guns and suspected blood from the scene of the shooting.