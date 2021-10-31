 Avangrid has a history of community giving - Albuquerque Journal

Avangrid has a history of community giving

By John Carey/Chair, UWCNM Board of Director 2021-22 and Rodney Prunty/president and ceo, UWCNM

Furthering peoples’ prospects to be educated, healthy and financially stable is United Way of Central New Mexico’s (UWCNM) core purpose. Without the participation of many individuals and companies, those goals would be unachievable. Avangrid would be an important addition to the corporate landscape our community depends on to lift itself up and ensure brighter futures for New Mexicans.

United Way of Central New Mexico has a long history of collaborating with corporate partners large and small to accomplish social goals that address community needs. The prospect of partnering with Avangrid and its foundation is welcomed by our organization as an opportunity to further our mission to bring people and resources together to measurably improve the lives of those in the five counties we serve.

The Avangrid Foundation’s contributions of millions of dollars for basic needs, scholarships, and emergency relief in the communities it serves provides confidence that the commitment they have demonstrated would be continued in our state. The Avangrid Foundation reports its activities, as many nonprofits do, in an annual report. The most recent full Impact Report for 2019 demonstrates a range of giving, from scholarships and support for STEM and other educational programs, to efforts to assist homeless youth, to funding for the environment and the arts. The many organizations that received funding illuminate that the dollars granted by Avangrid Foundation are making a difference in communities the company serves.

Beyond corporate giving are the tangible results of Avangrid’s presence in the form of jobs, continued relief for customers who are unable to pay their electric bills, funding to expand access to electricity and energy efficiency, and more. The effect of these activities combined with the potential for funding from the Avangrid Foundation speak to the value of this corporate partner.

In order to move forward with aspirations to build safe, healthy, equitable and sustainable communities, nonprofit organizations – through their donors and partners – must commit funding to ensure that those who need resources will have them. Those resources are dependent on the generosity of donors and companies, like Avangrid, that align with our shared goals.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

