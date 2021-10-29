 NMFA opens new round of grant applications - Albuquerque Journal

NMFA opens new round of grant applications

By ABQJournal News Staff

The New Mexico Finance Authority has opened applications for the final round of the $200 million Business Recovery Grant Program.

Businesses have until Dec. 7 to apply for the program, an NMFA release said.

The program, created by the state of New Mexico to help small business owners and nonprofit organizations during the pandemic, offers grants that can be used for rent, lease or mortgage payments, providing financial flexibility for companies to rebuild their workforce, the release said.

Program information and the application for the Business Recovery Grant Program are available online at www.nmfinance.com/recovery. Businesses and nonprofits throughout the state are eligible, and NMFA’s team of funding coordinators are available to help businesses complete the application in both English and Spanish, according to the release.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

