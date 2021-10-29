NMFA opens new round of grant applications

The New Mexico Finance Authority has opened applications for the final round of the $200 million Business Recovery Grant Program.

Businesses have until Dec. 7 to apply for the program, an NMFA release said.

The program, created by the state of New Mexico to help small business owners and nonprofit organizations during the pandemic, offers grants that can be used for rent, lease or mortgage payments, providing financial flexibility for companies to rebuild their workforce, the release said.

Program information and the application for the Business Recovery Grant Program are available online at www.nmfinance.com/recovery. Businesses and nonprofits throughout the state are eligible, and NMFA’s team of funding coordinators are available to help businesses complete the application in both English and Spanish, according to the release.