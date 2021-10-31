 Healthy lands need active management, not lockdowns - Albuquerque Journal

Healthy lands need active management, not lockdowns

By Sen. Crystal Diamond / elephant butte republican

I am a Republican state senator and a proud conservationist.

We are at a crossroads in New Mexico between those who write environmental policy from downtown Albuquerque offices and those who live it out in the rest of New Mexico. With proposals coming left and right from coalitions pushing to spend (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, and legislators pushing for land acquisition, I believe now is the time to tell my story and stand tall for the conservation of our environment.

Southern New Mexico is my home, and I am proud to be raising my children as the next generation of New Mexicans who will steward and care for our land. My daughters are fourth-generation cattle ranchers and avid hunters, and I am teaching them that our land puts food on the table, that our water is scarce and precious, and that our future depends on what we do today.

At a young age they, too, have learned the importance of conserving our natural resources, while also witnessing the vast management differences of conservation practices versus preservation lockdowns. Together, we learn these lessons, not from Instagram graphics, but from hunting in the mountains, farming in the valley, and ranching on the plains.

As the former director of a soil and water conservation district, I have been disappointed in my role as a legislator to see disingenuous politicians give lip service to the environment with feel-good measures that neglect our land and render our forests ripe for wildfire. The coastal elites who write policies for the eco-left in New Mexico do not seem to understand that, in order to keep our land healthy, we have to manage it. And if you want practical examples of how to manage our land, well look no further than New Mexico’s farmers, ranchers, outdoorsmen and tribal leaders.

Look to the rancher who has kept healthy pastures for 10 generations. Look to the farmer who is feeding America using less and less water through innovative farming practices. Look to the hunter who helps keep our wildlife populations in check. Look to the tribal lands that have vast ecological diversity in their wilderness, without the devastating wildfires we see on federal- and state-controlled property.

Like these conservationists, I believe in conserving and protecting our land, not sequestering and neglecting it. Land acquisition is not enough. Just as we hire a crew at Chaco Canyon to preserve the structures, we must preserve our public lands through responsible management, including watershed restoration and forest thinning.

As New Mexicans, we have a responsibility to be good stewards of our environment so current and future generations have access to clean water and air, healthy and productive land, and a thriving biodiversity.

Our state needs more than political posturing right now, and I am eager to partner with my colleagues to take a responsible approach to conservation in New Mexico.

My fellow lawmakers know there are practical and bipartisan approaches to stewarding our land and resources, and I hope they include as many stakeholders as possible in their discussions and strategies. We can and we must do better for the land, the wildlife and the people of our state.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Want to work in cannabis? A New Mexico college ...
ABQnews Seeker
Industry training to be offered as ... Industry training to be offered as recreational pot sales begin in 2022
2
New Mexico college transforms campus into a 'living lab' ...
Education
System 'a true learning platform for ... System 'a true learning platform for our students and faculty'
3
One-on-One: Drew Tulchin – President of the New Mexico ...
Business
Picture this: a bundled-up elementary school ... Picture this: a bundled-up elementary school kid selling garden seeds in the middle of a snowstorm. ...
4
A coverage hole in NM auto insurance
Business
New Mexico state law requires all ... New Mexico state law requires all motorists to carry a minimum level of liability insurance. ...
5
Burned out worker should consider seeking medical help
Business
Burned-out worker should seek professional help ... Burned-out worker should seek professional help
6
A new phase of industrial development?
Business
The industrial vacancy rate has been ... The industrial vacancy rate has been trending down in Albuquerque for years without much new development in the pipeline
7
Loosened borders welcome news for region
Business
After 20 months, the time has ... After 20 months, the time has finally come that so many people on the U.S.-Mexico border have been w ...
8
Use November to organize your finances
Business
Creating a net worth statement is ... Creating a net worth statement is an essential first step
9
Farmington exhibition looks at birth of energy industry
Business
Event marks 100th anniversary of transformation ... Event marks 100th anniversary of transformation of Farmington from a small, agricultural community into a regional energy center