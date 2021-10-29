NM tallies over 1K virus cases for second straight day

SANTA FE — New Mexico reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and almost 400 hospitalizations for the disease — more evidence that the pandemic hasn’t receded yet as hoped.

The state also tallied another 10 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s official death toll to 5,049 residents. One of the fatalities was a man in his 60s from Bernalillo County.

Eight of the 10 deaths were adults at least 60 years old.

People who are not fully vaccinated made up 92% of the deaths in a recent four-week period, according to the state’s most recent vaccine report. Unvaccinated individuals also made up 73% of new cases and 77% of hospitalizations.

The share of fully vaccinated New Mexico adults remained flat on Friday at 72.4%. The number of adults who have received booster shots, however, climbed 0.6 percentage points to 9.8%.

The state on Friday also reported:

— 1,055 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease from the 1,309 cases reported Thursday, a nine-month high. The Friday cases include 235 in Bernalillo County and 172 in San Juan County.

— 397 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, down a bit from Thursday’s total but still a 14% increase since Oct. 1.

New Mexico health officials have said they aren’t sure why case totals have failed to recede following the late-summer surge in cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant. They have said waning protection from vaccines administered early in the pandemic could be a factor.