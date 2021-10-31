Opportunities to adopt, foster and volunteer to help animals abound in metro area

The animal shelters in the greater Albuquerque area are over capacity and seeking volunteers to help. Volunteers receive training and support services to optimize positive outcomes for the animals and the volunteers. Information on three larger organizations is provided here, with more rescue groups serving the community. Volunteer applications are available on the websites.

Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is over capacity and seeking opportunities to get pets adopted. If you are not ready or able to adopt, there are other ways you can help. There are volunteer opportunities for adults and those under 18 years of age. Volunteer at the center or make “Enrichment at Home” items. Supplies are provided to make the items that enrich animals’ lives as they await their adoption.

Shelter foster families care for animals that are not ready for adoption. Most foster placements are two to six weeks, and are for nursing mothers and their litters, young kittens, puppies, injured pets, or animals needing socialization or time away from the shelter. Hospice foster homes serve animals with advanced age or medical issues.

Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center says the biggest need is for adult volunteers for loving interactions with the animals or supporting duties at the center and the foster program.

Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center offers a spay/neuter assistance program. You must live in the unincorporated area of Bernalillo County – excluding the Village of Los Ranchos and the Village of Tijeras. See the website for more information.

Citizens who wish to donate to the animals and the county’s animal care programming can go to the website and click the Donations button, selecting BernCo Animal Care.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare has volunteer opportunities at its Eastside and Westside shelters. Volunteers must be 18 years old or above, or participate as a family. Volunteers perform a variety of functions, such as walking dogs, cuddling cats, environmental duties, and monitoring animals after medical procedures. They have a “doggie day out” to take a dog for a hike, out to lunch, or an event, with the dog wearing an Adopt Me vest.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare also has a foster pet program. The website describes the types of animals that need fostering as litters of puppies and kittens with or without mamas, animals recovering from surgery, and animals with behavioral issues. Animals that require fostering are determined by Animal Welfare management. The website identifies important questions for those considering fostering an animal, including daily time commitment or special needs. The foster period needed by an animal may be one to six weeks. Additionally, if you have a pet now, consider how fostering will affect your pet.

When asked what the greatest need is, the representative described the importance of volunteers and foster care in supporting pet adoptions.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare offers spay/neuter services to low- and moderate-income residents of Albuquerque through a lottery program. See the website for more information.

Kennel Kompadres accepts charitable contributions and donations in partnership with Animal Welfare. See the website for information on donating funds or items.

Animal Humane of NM has volunteer opportunities for adults, youth and children. The website describes such duties as including interactions with animals, working in the thrift shop and frontline interactions with the public.

Animal Humane describes its foster care program as assisting pets by gifting your time and compassion. “By inviting foster pets into their lives, homeless cats and dogs experience the love of a human companion and return to our shelter as happy, healthy and socialized pets … ready for adoption!” Supplies needed to foster are provided.

Animal Humane has a donor-subsidized veterinary clinic, including spay and neuter services, available exclusively to income-qualifying clients.

Animal Humane of NM is a local, private, nonprofit that relies on fundraising to operate. When asked what its biggest need is, the organization says it requires funds to provide compassionate service to animals in need.

There are more rescue organizations in the area; do an online search for animal rescue near me and find a list of organizations you can assist. If you cannot be a hands-on volunteer, there are other ways to support the organizations through donations of items or financial assistance.

Current pet owners can help by getting their pet spayed or neutered. According to the Humane Society, the average lifespan of spayed and neutered cats and dogs is demonstrably longer than the lifespan of those not.

Sources: www.bernco.gov/animal-care-services, phone (505) 314-0281; www.cabq.gov/pets, phone: 311; https://animalhumanenm.org, phone (505) 255-5523 for 615 Virginia SE site, (505) 323-7387 for 10141 Coors NW site, (505) 938-7915 for thrift shop, (505) 217-0300 for vet clinic.