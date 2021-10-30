 Survey: APD officers unhappy with local leaders - Albuquerque Journal

Survey: APD officers unhappy with local leaders

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

An annual survey showed that — once again — many Albuquerque police officers are not happy in their jobs and feel unsupported by the city. According to the data, they are even less happy than last year.

The survey, released Friday by the Albuquerque Police Officers Association, found that 85% of those surveyed have considered leaving the force, 89% do not feel supported by command staff, 94% do not approve of Police Chief Harold Medina and 98% do not feel supported by Mayor Tim Keller’s administration.

Of the 421 officers who responded to the survey, 42% said Department of Justice reform efforts are the main contributing factor to the city’s crime problem and 24% said it was “justice system problems” while only 5% said lack of officers.

APOA President Shaun Willoughby said he can’t remember the last time morale was good in the Albuquerque Police Department. He said stagnant recruiting, DOJ reform efforts and the Keller administration have brought morale to its lowest levels yet.

“These are actual police officers, the men and women that are keeping this community safe at night, and this is how they feel. Let’s take it seriously, for the first time ever, and let’s try to fix it,” he said.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the department has been up front about officers’ dissatisfaction with the DOJ reforms and “focus on discipline.” He said, at the same time, the federal monitor’s report continually criticizes the department’s inaction on discipline.

Gallegos said APD is working with the DOJ and congressional delegation to “push back against unreasonable demands from the monitoring team, while working toward compliance and lasting reform.”

Ava Montoya, a Keller spokeswoman, said the administration continues its strong support for officers and has made “some of the largest investments in recent history.”

“Although this is a self-selecting survey that has reflected similar opinions over multiple administrations, it underscores what we know is a very difficult time to be in law enforcement,” she said.

Willoughby said there was no political motivation behind releasing the survey results four days before the mayoral election, last year’s survey was released in July. He said the APOA is not endorsing any candidate.

“Maybe if there’s a runoff that would change but the APOA board is not interested in endorsing anyone at this time,” he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Survey: APD officers unhappy with local leaders
ABQnews Seeker
once again — many Albuquerque police ... once again — many Albuquerque police officers are not happy in their jobs and feel unsupported by the city. According to the data, they ...
2
Internet provider to build fiber broadband network in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A Texas-based internet provider plans to ... A Texas-based internet provider plans to invest $250 million to establish a new fiber broadband netw ...
3
UNM students bring divestment plea to state attorney general
ABQnews Seeker
  A climate coalition led by ...   A climate coalition led by University of New Mexico students is amplifying calls for the institution to address climate change by divesting from ...
4
Court document: Real ammunition found inside 'Rust' prop truck
ABQnews Seeker
> iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: ... > iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: 0;} _psEmbed(''); Deputies seized at least one .45-caliber round from a prop truck along with several guns — ...
5
States mostly defer to union guidance for on-set gun ...
ABQnews Seeker
Safety standards developed by film studios ... Safety standards developed by film studios and labor unions are the primary protection for actors and film crews when a scene calls for using ...
6
NM tallies over 1K virus cases for second straight ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported more than 1,000 ... New Mexico reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and almost 400 hospitalizations for the disease — more evidence that the pandemic ...
7
NMFA opens new round of grant applications
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Finance Authority has ... The New Mexico Finance Authority has opened applications for the final round of the $200 million Business Recovery Grant Program.
8
National Hispanic Cultural Center gets new leadership
ABQnews Seeker
The National Hispanic Cultural Center has ... The National Hispanic Cultural Center has new leadership. On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs named Margie Huerta as the executive director ...
9
Afghan refugees learn new culture
ABQnews Seeker
Holloman AFB village home to Afghans Holloman AFB village home to Afghans