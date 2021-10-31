Editorial: Is safety in the picture?

With details emerging about the tragic fatal shooting on a film production outside Santa Fe, it appears the Western, starring and co-produced by Alec Baldwin, didn’t factor gun safety in its $7 million, 21-day budget.

Those details — and the questions surrounding events leading up to the death of the cinematographer — pull back the curtain on the gritty reality of the so-called glamorous film industry.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said authorities have recovered a mix of about 500 suspected live rounds, blanks and dummy rounds from the set of “Rust.” Police also recovered a “lead projectile” from the shoulder of movie director Joel Souza, which Mendoza referred to as a bullet.

Souza says Baldwin was sitting on a wooden pew of a church that’s part of Bonanza Creek Filming Ranch, practicing a revolver cross-draw from a holster when the weapon discharged. Filming was not taking place at that time — reportedly because the set only had one camera and it had to be moved to avoid a shadow.

Mendoza said investigators believe the projectile hit Souza after it went through the chest of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was taken to University Hospital after the Oct. 21 shooting. She was pronounced dead there.

Based on what’s been reported so far, it appears the “Rust” set was more disaster than Western.

• Six crew members walked off the low-budget movie hours before the fatal shooting because of payment and housing issues, according to a search warrant affidavit. Rather than pay Santa Fe hotel prices, the production had crew members drive back and forth from Albuquerque after working 12-13 hours on the set. One Facebook post from camera operator Lane Luper on TheWrap says a crew member “had to sleep in his … car on Sunday night because they won’t give him a room and he was too tired to drive the hour home.” The crew members who left were soon replaced by nonunion camera operators.

• There are numerous allegations safety protocols standard in the movie industry, including gun inspections, were not being strictly enforced. “Corners were being cut,” one person knowledgeable with the movie told the L.A. Times.

• Three guns were found on a cart after the shooting, according to the sheriff. One was a plastic, nonfunctioning revolver. One was a 45-caliber revolver that had been modified so it could not shoot live rounds. The third was a Colt .45 revolver police say was being used by Baldwin when Hutchins was shot. Amid the lingo confusion of prop vs. cold, dummy vs. blanks, how on earth did a gun that shoots live rounds get not only on set, but on the prop cart?

• And how did it have a bullet in it? According to a search warrant affidavit, set armorer Hannah Gutierrez told police “no live ammo is ever kept on set.” So why does the search warrant say “it appears live bullets were collected from the scene?”

• Were guns and/or ammunition unsupervised? Search warrants show Dave Halls, the assistant director, chose one of the three guns left on a cart by armorer Gutierrez, yelled “cold gun” and handed it to Baldwin. Gutierrez, of Arizona, told police when they broke for lunch the guns were secured in the prop truck, ammo was left on the cart.

• Why didn’t earlier issues get folks in charge to buckle down on gun safety? A camera operator had reported two accidental gun discharges during a rehearsal in a cabin. And TheWrap reports that hours before the shooting crew members were using the revolver used by Baldwin to shoot at beer cans.

• Why did Baldwin point the gun at crew members and pull the trigger? Why wasn’t there a bullet-proof barrier set up? After 145 TV and movie credits (including many featuring Baldwin holding a gun on the movies’ covers), Baldwin should have known, and demanded, better. Even if they were behind on day 12 of filming.

This appalling and clearly preventable tragedy calls for a thorough investigation and detailed public report by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the state Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.

After a thorough understanding of what occurred, concrete measures should then be taken to ensure the safety on film sets in New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who described the shooting as a “horrible, unnecessary, preventable tragedy,” has said she may ask lawmakers to strengthen safety guidelines for film productions. Another route would be to nullify the generous 25% to 30% tax credits films receive if there’s live ammo or blatant safety violations. Yet another would be strengthen regulations — or enforcement of the current regulations — overseen by the state’s safety bureau.

Because while there are many questions swirling around what went down on that dusty “Rust” film set, we do know this:

When someone as famous and powerful as Alec Baldwin is in charge, when there are labor disputes and unfamiliar crews on set, when deadly weapons are involved and when time is money and daylight’s burning, there have to be iron-clad safety protocols and a zero tolerance for playing fast and loose.

The film industry seems glamorous. Those who have watched the hours it takes to capture a few moments of magic know it can be tedious. Hutchins’ shooting shows it can be deadly. New Mexico needs to make it clear safety comes first, last, always when cameras roll here.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.