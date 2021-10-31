 Election recap: Journal endorsements for Nov. 2 ballot - Albuquerque Journal

Election recap: Journal endorsements for Nov. 2 ballot

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Here is a recap of the Journal Editorial Board’s endorsements in Tuesday’s local election. For the full editorials and election coverage, go to abqjournal.com.

Albuquerque Mayor — Tim Keller

Albuquerque City Council

District 1 – Louie Sanchez

District 5 – Dan Lewis

District 7 – Lori Lee Robertson

District 9 – Byron K. Powdrell

Albuquerque GRT Bond for Stadium — No

Albuquerque GO Bonds — Yes on all 11

APS Board of Education

DISTRICT 3 – Danielle Gonzales

DISTRICT 5 – Crystal Tapia-Romero

DISTRICT 6 – Art Carrasco

DISTRICT 7 – Courtney Jackson

APS Bond — Yes APS Mill Levy — Yes

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


