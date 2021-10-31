Election recap: Journal endorsements for Nov. 2 ballot

Here is a recap of the Journal Editorial Board’s endorsements in Tuesday’s local election. For the full editorials and election coverage, go to abqjournal.com.
Albuquerque Mayor — Tim Keller
Albuquerque City Council
District 1 – Louie Sanchez
District 5 – Dan Lewis
District 7 – Lori Lee Robertson
District 9 – Byron K. Powdrell
Albuquerque GRT Bond for Stadium — No
Albuquerque GO Bonds — Yes on all 11
APS Board of Education
DISTRICT 3 – Danielle Gonzales
DISTRICT 5 – Crystal Tapia-Romero
DISTRICT 6 – Art Carrasco
DISTRICT 7 – Courtney Jackson
APS Bond — Yes APS Mill Levy — Yes
This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.