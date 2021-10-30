United has the formula in place for postseason

The formula by which New Mexico United can qualify for the USL Championship playoffs is as simple as A+B=C.

A: United must defeat Real Monarchs SLC in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Isotopes Park.

B: Rio Grande Valley must lose or draw in its home match against El Paso Locomotive.

C: New Mexico finishes fourth in the Mountain Division and travels to Phoenix for round one of the Western Conference playoffs.

As one might expect, United coach Troy Lesesne and his players are focused on part A of the equation. NMU (11-10-10, 43 points) faces Real Monarchs (5-19-7) in a 5 p.m. contest that will likely be decided at about the time RGV and El Paso get started at 6:30 p.m. (Click here for USL Championship standings.)

“Full focus on Saturday,” Lesesne said. “We have one match left and we want to finish the season right. Focus on what we can control.”

Just as well perhaps. Part B of the equation, which requires United to root for archrival El Paso against Rio Grande Valley, is a bit tough for New Mexico’s players to stomach or even discuss.

“We’re extremely confident going into (Saturday) and we have to take care of our match and get three points,” defender Kalen Ryden said. “If that happens, I know there could be a situation where I have to root for El Paso but we’re not thinking about that. It’s only about doing our job.”

Midfielder Josh Suggs adopted a similar stance.

“We still have a chance to make the playoffs,” he said, “and if we do make the playoffs, we want to have momentum. It’s a must-win for us. Without that, the rest of it doesn’t matter.”

New Mexico does have some reasons for optimism. United has played well at home (8-1-6) this season and is expecting a large crowd for Saturday’s regular-season finale. NMU defeated Real Monarchs 2-1 in the teams’ previous matchup at Isotopes Park on Sept. 18.

The last-place Monarchs have struggled all season, ranking last in the league with 27 goals scored and toward the bottom with 53 conceded.

As for that other significant match, Rio Grande Valley (12-11-8, 44 points) put itself in position to secure a playoff spot with a 2-0 home win over United last week. RGV owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over NMU and would advance if both teams finish with 44 points.

El Paso (18-3-10, 64 points) has long since locked up first place in the Mountain Division but the Locos still have incentive for Saturday’s match. A win could make El Paso the No. 1 seed for the Western Conference playoffs, depending on how Phoenix (66 points) fares at Tacoma on Saturday night.

There’s also a bit of history on United’s side.

In 2019 New Mexico went into its regular-season finale needing both a win and some help to advance. It got both. United defeated Las Vegas 2-0 while San Antonio settled for a 2-2 draw with Colorado Springs.

United fans will certainly be hoping history repeats itself and extends New Mexico’s postseason streak to three consecutive years.

NOTES: New Mexico defender Sam Hamilton, who has been out since suffering a fractured fibula July 9 against Colorado Springs, returned to training this week and could be available to play Saturday. … With a win, United would set a franchise mark for most victories in a season. NMU finished 11-10-13 in 2019 and went 8-4-3 during the abbreviated 2020 season. … United’s fan base rarely lacks for colorful attire or face paint. Saturday’s match will provide an extra excuse. NMU will celebrate Dia de los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday honoring family members who have passed away.

GAME DAY: REAL MONARCHS SLC at NEW MEXICO UNITED

Saturday, 5 p.m., 101.7 FM/ESPN+ (streaming)/Estrella TV (UHF 7.2)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Monarchs (5-19-7): The youthful Monarchs have been buried in last place in the USL Championship’s Mountain Division nearly all season, but it’s fair to say they haven’t thrown

in the towel. The team is 1-1-2 in its last four matches, including a win over Austin and two draws with Colorado Springs. Forward Milan Iloski leads Real Monarchs with five goals, 45 shots and ranks second with 21 chances created. Charlie Wehan, younger brother of New Mexico’s Chris, has added some punch to the lineup since his midseason signing. Charlie Wehan has three goals (one against NMU) on 17 shots with 12 chances created in 17 appearances. United (11-10-10): Since he returned to New Mexico in August, Chris Wehan has been an effective barometer for NMU’s success. Wehan made his first start for the club against Austin Bold on Aug. 23 and has scored eight goals in 13 matches since then. United is 5-0-2 when Wehan scores, 0-3-3 when he doesn’t. The former UNM Lobo has 12 goals overall this season and leads New Mexico even without his four tallies with Orange County. Devon Sandoval, Sergio Rivas and Amando Moreno are tied for second with five goals apiece. Wehan also leads NMU in chances created with 45, followed by Chelo Martinez (36) and Andrew Tinari (30).

NOTEWORTHY

More than 8,000 tickets to Saturday’s regular-season finale had been sold Friday and United is anticipating what it calls a sellout. United says it is currently limiting home attendance to 9,500 fans. … NMU was short seven players for last week’s loss at Rio Grande Valley but will be closer to full strength Saturday. Josh Suggs and Juan Pablo Guzman will return from one-game suspensions for yellow card accumulation, and both Sam Hamilton and David Najem could return from injury after participating in training this week, coach Troy Lesesne said.