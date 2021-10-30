Strike by school bus driver in Las Cruces over after 1 day

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A school bus drivers strike in Las Cruces is over after one day, at least for now.

Union officials said that drivers and attendants agreed to return to work Friday after not reporting for work Thursday to staff bus routes for Las Cruces Public Schools due to a dispute with the bus service management company.

The union officials’ statement said the employees wanted to demonstrate their willingness to find solutions to contract issues and honor their commitment to students.

However, the statement also said “further disruptions to student transportation could occur” if an agreement can’t be reached with Student Transportation Services-New Mexico.

Union members have voiced concerns about pay, treatment of employees and safety of buses and equipment.

The company has said it was bargaining in good faith and that progress was made on all open issues.

Bus driver shortages have strained schools across the state, as education officials struggle to hire and train more workers. Some offer free training, signing bonuses and other perks for new employees.