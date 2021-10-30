Lobos run like national title contenders with perfect score at Mountain West meet

About halfway into the Mountain West Conference Championship women’s cross country race, University of New Mexico coach Joe Franklin saw that his team had an opportunity for something unprecedented, something special.

The nation’s top-ranked UNM women seized the opportunity Friday morning on the 6-kilometer course at UNM North Golf Course. They grabbed the top seven spots, and with the top five produced the perfect score of 15 to capture their 14th straight MWC title, extending their record of most league championships in any sport in conference history.

UNM freshman Amelia Mazza-Downie won the race in 19 minutes, 37.3 seconds, tied for the second-fastest in league history. But it easily could have been teammate Emma Heckel winning as she came in at 19:37.9. Or Grace Larkin (19:41.2), Abbe Goldstein (19:44.2), Ali Upshaw (19:46.0), Samree Dishon (19:51.8) and Stefanie Parsons (19:55.8), Lobos who followed close behind. (Click here for women’s results.)

“It was fun,” said Mazza-Downie, who is from Melbourne, Australia. “Looking over my shoulder to see that I had five of the girls behind me and then having Emma in front of me and next to me. We didn’t mind who was going to win it because we were so happy for each other. It was really comforting.”

Sweeping the top seven spots is unprecedented in conference and UNM history. The Lobos, ranked No. 1 by U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association, produced the third perfect score in MWC women’s cross country history and first since 2002.

Air Force claimed the men’s title with 27 points, the fewest team points since New Mexico in 2014 (26). UNM finished seventh of nine schools with sophomore Abdirizak Ibrahim leading the way with a fifth-place finish in 23:37.3. (Click here for all men’s results.)

The UNM women and Ibrahim will next compete in the NCAA Mountain Regional at East Bay Golf Course hosted by BYU in Provo, Utah on Nov. 12.

The ultimate goal for the UNM women is a national championship. It would be their third national title, as they won it in 2015 and 2017.

Albuquerque native Shelia Burrell, two-time heptathlon Olympian and San Diego State coach, called the Lobos’ performance Friday “amazing.”

She added, “You know, I’ve been in the conference now for 13 years. Joe’s won national championships twice in the time I’ve been here. I don’t know that this is his strongest team – like, he doesn’t have that standout stud. But this team is really, really good, as you see. They have a good shot at winning nationals too.”

Franklin said this year’s squad reminds him of the 2015 team, which dominated the Mountain West meet as these Lobos did Friday.

“They are so interchangeable,” Franklin said. “Our No. 1 today (Mazza-Downie) was our No. 8 at our last meet. Ali Upshaw finished fifth. She wasn’t even in the varsity race at (the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Oct. 15, where UNM won the title and defeated the top two-ranked teams in the process).”

Franklin said he isn’t much for superstition, but he wore a favorite T-shirt from 2015 that has a photo of a pug dog on it with the words: Pugs Not Drugs. He said he wore the shirt when the Lobos won the national title in 2015.

As for more good fortune, U.S. Olympic 3,000-meter steeplechase silver medalist Courtney Frerichs, who was on that 2015 Lobos team, attended Friday’s meet and celebrated with the team afterwards.

“This was awesome,” Frerichs said. “To not only see the women win the 14th straight conference title, but to go 1 through 7, something that has never been done before, is incredible. It has us really excited about what can happen later on in the season.”

Utah State’s women finished second to surprise third-place Colorado State, which is ranked No. 12 in the nation. Utah State is ranked No. 28. Utah State coach Artie Gulden said he knew UNM would win the meet so he wanted the Aggies to focus on beating the Rams.

Gulden, who is in his seventh year at Utah State, said he had never seen a UNM team as strong as this year’s squad.

“I had an idea that they could sweep the race and they did,” Gulden said. “Hopefully Joe can keep them all healthy and ready to go for the next meet.”

The Journal’s Randy Harrison contributed to this report.