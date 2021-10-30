 Tie gives Lobo soccer second straight MWC regular season crown - Albuquerque Journal

Tie gives Lobo soccer second straight MWC regular season crown

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Sometimes a tie isn’t good enough, but for New Mexico women’s soccer, it surely was.

Late Thursday, the final day of regular season play in the league, the Lobos (12-4-2, 7-2-2) and host San Diego State drew 2-2. That was good enough to clinch the second consecutive regular season title for UNM and the top seed in the Mountain West Conference tournament, which begins Monday in Boise, Idaho. (Click here for bracket information.)

Fresno State (10-6-3, 7-3-1), which needed the Lobos to lose Thursday to grab a share of first place, is the No. 2 seed. The Lobos and Bulldogs receive byes into the tournament semifinals next Thursday. The six-team single-elimination tourney begins Monday with Utah State-Colorado State and San Diego State-Boise State. The championship match is Saturday, Nov. 6.

In San Diego, UNM led 2-0 at the half as Jadyn Edwards assisted on a Brynn Boeyink goal and scored on a penalty kick. SDSU (7-10-2, 5-4-2) rallied with goals in the 53rd and 87th minute, and the two teams played two scoreless overtime periods.

NMSU: In Las Cruces, it’s Senior Night for 11 Aggie players as New Mexico State (8-10, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference) hosts Dixie State (6-12-1, 2-6-1) at the Soccer Complex on Saturday. Seniors Cindy Alvarez, Lece Aviles, Alexa Barrera, Tia Gladem, Corey Kizer, Katie Martinez, Mia Montano, Shea O’Connor, Grace Olson, Annalise Pacheco and Emma Smith will be honored.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Tie gives Lobo soccer second straight MWC regular season ...
College
Sometimes a tie isn't good enough, ... Sometimes a tie isn't good enough, but for New Mexico women's soccer, it surely was. Late Thursday, the final day of regular season play ...
2
Lobos run like national title contenders with perfect score ...
College
About halfway into the Mountain West ... About halfway into the Mountain West Conference Championship women's cross country rac ...
3
Lobo hoops: Singleton expects to return, wants to outcoach ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even before fans are welcomed back ... Even before fans are welcomed back to the Pit on Saturday to lay eyes on Lobo basketball players in ...
4
Report: New Mexico State, Conference USA are in talks
College
New Mexico State is in negotiations ... New Mexico State is in negotiations with Conference USA to join the current six-team league, according to a report from The Athletic's Chris Vannini. ...
5
Lobos coach Gonzales wishes he could be at Cleveland-Rio ...
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales said he envies those who can attend the Cleveland-Rio ...
6
No. 1-ranked, optimistic Lobos prep to host league cross ...
College
Sure, coach Joe Franklin recruits some ... Sure, coach Joe Franklin recruits some of the greatest runners in the nation, even acr ...
7
Ex-Lobos coach Dunn, defensive innovator, dies at 75
College
As a college football defensive coordinator, ... As a college football defensive coordinator, Joe Lee Dunn was all about tendencies.He ...
8
UNM hoops women's fifth starter still unknown heading into ...
College
There won't be too many surprises ... There won't be too many surprises when the University of New Mexico women's basketball team's starte ...
9
Volleyball: Lobos to host Wyoming; NMSU plays co-division leader
College
The University of New Mexico volleyball ... The University of New Mexico volleyball team faces a key home match Thursday when Wyoming visits Johnson Center for a 6:30 p.m. contest. UNM ...