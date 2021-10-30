Tie gives Lobo soccer second straight MWC regular season crown

Sometimes a tie isn’t good enough, but for New Mexico women’s soccer, it surely was.

Late Thursday, the final day of regular season play in the league, the Lobos (12-4-2, 7-2-2) and host San Diego State drew 2-2. That was good enough to clinch the second consecutive regular season title for UNM and the top seed in the Mountain West Conference tournament, which begins Monday in Boise, Idaho. (Click here for bracket information.)

Fresno State (10-6-3, 7-3-1), which needed the Lobos to lose Thursday to grab a share of first place, is the No. 2 seed. The Lobos and Bulldogs receive byes into the tournament semifinals next Thursday. The six-team single-elimination tourney begins Monday with Utah State-Colorado State and San Diego State-Boise State. The championship match is Saturday, Nov. 6.

In San Diego, UNM led 2-0 at the half as Jadyn Edwards assisted on a Brynn Boeyink goal and scored on a penalty kick. SDSU (7-10-2, 5-4-2) rallied with goals in the 53rd and 87th minute, and the two teams played two scoreless overtime periods.

NMSU: In Las Cruces, it’s Senior Night for 11 Aggie players as New Mexico State (8-10, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference) hosts Dixie State (6-12-1, 2-6-1) at the Soccer Complex on Saturday. Seniors Cindy Alvarez, Lece Aviles, Alexa Barrera, Tia Gladem, Corey Kizer, Katie Martinez, Mia Montano, Shea O’Connor, Grace Olson, Annalise Pacheco and Emma Smith will be honored.