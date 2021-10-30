Mayoral candidates take the field

If you’ve wondered where a mayoral race will head after multiple ethics complaints, court proceedings and international headlines like “Kerfuffle after drone carrying sex toy disrupts Albuquerque mayoral event,” the answer appears to be a literal kicking contest.

At the 2-minute warning of an already bizarre 2021 election season, the three men on Albuquerque’s Nov. 2 mayoral ballot took to a local high school football field to put their arms and legs to the test.

Incumbent Mayor Tim Keller and the two challengers who have spent months Monday-morning-quarterbacking his job performance — Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales and radio show host Eddy Aragon — participated in what is almost certainly the city’s first “Mayoral Punt, Pass & Kick” competition at halftime of Thursday’s St. Pius X/Albuquerque Academy football game.

Coordinated by St. Pius track coach Jeff Turcotte, the PPK event was advertised on a flyer as “a friendly (friendlier than debates, at least!) competition” among three people with strong ties to the West Side Catholic school. Aragon and Keller are St. Pius alumni and former Sartan football players, while Gonzales’ children are recent graduates.

Aragon entered Thursday’s event as the most confident, noting that he earned All-State recognition at four positions — punter, kicker, wide receiver and safety — during his St. Pius football career. Asked beforehand if he thought he would win the PPK, Aragon told the Journal “Oh, yes” and laughed.

Keller, a former Sartans quarterback, also seemed prepared for Aragon’s PPK prowess, reminding onlookers about Aragon’s All-State credentials before he took the field.

“He was worshipped like a God” in high school, Keller said of Aragon, who was a St. Pius senior when Keller was a freshman.

Gonzales, meanwhile, acknowledged his limited experience in organized sports and that his opponents have “more of a (football) skill set.” But he said he had no reservations about giving it a go, citing his competitive nature and lifestyle.

“I think I’m more fit than both of them,” Gonzales, who served in the U.S. Marines and still runs a few times a week, said of his mayoral and PPK opponents.

With the stadium’s sound system playing MC Hammer’s “2 Legit 2 Quit,” Gonzales was the first up in Thursday’s event.

The sheriff — competing in a fitted No. 3 Sartans jersey and track pants — kicked a 23-yard punt.

But Aragon — sporting shorts and a red T-shirt with his “Rock of Talk” radio logo — quickly vaulted ahead with a 41-yarder.

Keller — donning an oversized St. Pius parka — settled into second place by punting 29 yards.

The overall positions never changed from there.

Even though Keller capped his performance with the event’s best kick (39 yards), Aragon earned the overall title.

He finished with 117 total yards to Keller’s 106 and Gonzales’ 81.

“This is a great way to have a little fun on the campaign trail, which there has been almost none of,” Keller said. “This is a welcome respite.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Early, in-person voting is still available through Saturday at sites throughout the metro area. Find locations at berncovotes.org.

For candidate profile stories, Q-and-As and the rest of the Journal’s 2021 election coverage, go to ABQJournal.com/category/election-guide.