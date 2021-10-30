 Mayoral candidates take the field - Albuquerque Journal

Mayoral candidates take the field

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque mayoral candidates, from left, Eddy Aragon, Manuel Gonzales and incumbent Tim Keller leave it all on the field during Thursday’s Punt, Pass & Kick competition at Nusenda Community Stadium. (Images by Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

If you’ve wondered where a mayoral race will head after multiple ethics complaints, court proceedings and international headlines like “Kerfuffle after drone carrying sex toy disrupts Albuquerque mayoral event,” the answer appears to be a literal kicking contest.

At the 2-minute warning of an already bizarre 2021 election season, the three men on Albuquerque’s Nov. 2 mayoral ballot took to a local high school football field to put their arms and legs to the test.

Incumbent Mayor Tim Keller and the two challengers who have spent months Monday-morning-quarterbacking his job performance — Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales and radio show host Eddy Aragon — participated in what is almost certainly the city’s first “Mayoral Punt, Pass & Kick” competition at halftime of Thursday’s St. Pius X/Albuquerque Academy football game.

Coordinated by St. Pius track coach Jeff Turcotte, the PPK event was advertised on a flyer as “a friendly (friendlier than debates, at least!) competition” among three people with strong ties to the West Side Catholic school. Aragon and Keller are St. Pius alumni and former Sartan football players, while Gonzales’ children are recent graduates.

Albuquerque mayoral candidates, from left, Eddy Aragon, Tim Keller and Manuel Gonzales — each with ties to St. Pius X High School — competed in a Punt, Pass & Kick competition Thursday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Aragon entered Thursday’s event as the most confident, noting that he earned All-State recognition at four positions — punter, kicker, wide receiver and safety — during his St. Pius football career. Asked beforehand if he thought he would win the PPK, Aragon told the Journal “Oh, yes” and laughed.

Keller, a former Sartans quarterback, also seemed prepared for Aragon’s PPK prowess, reminding onlookers about Aragon’s All-State credentials before he took the field.

“He was worshipped like a God” in high school, Keller said of Aragon, who was a St. Pius senior when Keller was a freshman.

Gonzales, meanwhile, acknowledged his limited experience in organized sports and that his opponents have “more of a (football) skill set.” But he said he had no reservations about giving it a go, citing his competitive nature and lifestyle.

“I think I’m more fit than both of them,” Gonzales, who served in the U.S. Marines and still runs a few times a week, said of his mayoral and PPK opponents.

With the stadium’s sound system playing MC Hammer’s “2 Legit 2 Quit,” Gonzales was the first up in Thursday’s event.

The sheriff — competing in a fitted No. 3 Sartans jersey and track pants — kicked a 23-yard punt.

But Aragon — sporting shorts and a red T-shirt with his “Rock of Talk” radio logo — quickly vaulted ahead with a 41-yarder.

Keller — donning an oversized St. Pius parka — settled into second place by punting 29 yards.

The overall positions never changed from there.

Even though Keller capped his performance with the event’s best kick (39 yards), Aragon earned the overall title.

He finished with 117 total yards to Keller’s 106 and Gonzales’ 81.

“This is a great way to have a little fun on the campaign trail, which there has been almost none of,” Keller said. “This is a welcome respite.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Early, in-person voting is still available through Saturday at sites throughout the metro area. Find locations at berncovotes.org.

For candidate profile stories, Q-and-As and the rest of the Journal’s 2021 election coverage, go to ABQJournal.com/category/election-guide.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Mayoral candidates take the field
2021 city election
If you've wondered where a mayoral ... If you've wondered where a mayoral race will head after multiple ethics complaints, court proceedings and international headlines like 'Kerfuffle after drone carrying sex ...
2
Journal Poll: Half of city voters rate economy as ...
2021 city election
Just 27% of likely Albuquerque voters ... Just 27% of likely Albuquerque voters take a positive view of the city's economy, even though ...
3
Journal Poll: Most city voters oppose stadium bond measure
2021 city election
Only 27% say that if approved, ... Only 27% say that if approved, facility should be Downtown
4
Journal Poll: Half of city voters favor Keller's job ...
2021 city election
60% approval rating a year ago ... 60% approval rating a year ago likely due to pandemic response
5
Journal Poll: Gonzales' current job approval stands at 34%
2021 city election
Democratic sheriff has little support from ... Democratic sheriff has little support from members of own party
6
Journal Poll: Keller has large lead over mayoral opponents
2021 city election
Gonzales, Aragon lag behind; runoff may ... Gonzales, Aragon lag behind; runoff may not be needed
7
Stadium bond opposition sparks ethics complaint
2021 city election
A Downtown Albuquerque resident said his ... A Downtown Albuquerque resident said his neighbors and the public should know who is behind the campaign to defeat the city's $50 million stadium ...
8
Sheriff accused of colluding with PAC
2021 city election
Campaign calls allegation 'baseless' Campaign calls allegation 'baseless'
9
Early voting expands across metro area
2021 city election
20 locations open in Bernalillo County 20 locations open in Bernalillo County