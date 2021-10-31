SF pickleball war: Volleys going back and forth

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Maybe war is hyperbolic. Perhaps skirmish, dustup or kerfuffle states it better.

But underlying the serious major issues of Santa Fe’s mayoral race, such as homelessness, the obelisk teardown and retaining police, a lesser issue has been quietly bouncing back and forth in local letters to the editor, like, well, like a hard plastic pickleball.

For the uninitiated, pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island in Washington by three fathers whose kids were bored. It has evolved from handmade equipment and simple rules “into a popular sport throughout the U.S. and Canada. The game is growing internationally, as well, with many European and Asian countries adding courts,” according to the usapickleball.org website.

It’s a paddle sport, sort of a mix between tennis, table tennis and racquetball, played with a plastic whiffle ball.

The game requires hand-eye coordination like tennis but without the aerobic bursts required in tennis – the sport with the higher bouncing ball. It has been embraced in Santa Fe by the silver tsunami set and others.

But, like a passing forehand in tennis blasted into the corner, Sam Hass of Santa Fe, in a recent Letter to the Editor in the Santa Fe New Mexican, blasted Mayor Alan Webber for replacing the existing tennis courts at Fort Marcy Park with pickleball courts, while tennis courts at Herb Martinez Park are in bad need of repair.

The city plans to “demolish the existing (tennis) courts and rebuild them” at Herb Martinez Park on the south side, said Santa Fe Interim Parks Director Melissa McDonald.

Webber “takes care of his east-side friends – pickleball is a very upscale-demographic sport, popular with old rich people who can’t run enough to play tennis,” Haas wrote. “I’m not voting for this, and I’m an old rich person with lots of friends who play pickleball. It just isn’t right.”

Webber campaign spokeswoman Sascha Anderson downplayed the pickleball letters. “This is a City rather than a campaign issue,” she wrote in an email, responding to a request for comment.

Then, like a ripped return of a tennis serve, an answering volley came hurtling back, also via a letter to the New Mexican.

“Pickleball is in no way a rich man’s sport … . I’ve met teachers, plumbers, chimney sweeps, government workers, police, accountants, massage therapists and more who play regularly when work allows,” wrote Jane Frederick of Santa Fe.

“Mayor Webber and the council members who approved the conversion of an underutilized tennis court should be commended for their responsiveness, not criticized,” wrote Frederick.

The pickleball versus tennis brouhaha has apparently been simmering for years.

The Fort Marcy tennis courts “were repurposed to pickelball because there had been conflicts for some time” between the pickleball folks and tennis aficionados, said McDonald.

“Pickleball and tennis are quite different games,” said McDonald. “We’ve had complaints between the groups for years … some kind of stress has been going on for years.”

Over the past six or seven months, officials have formulated ways to address the issue and “separate the two sports.”

“The mayor wasn’t the catalyst for the pickleball courts, but he was instrumental in securing the funding for the south-side teen center,” campaign spokeswoman Anderson said via email.

Fort Marcy was chosen for pickleball for many reasons and “pickleball folks already adopted it,” said McDonald. “It made more sense (to have) pickleball-only and tennis-only facilities,” she said.

One tennis court out of four at Salvador Perez Park had been striped for pickleball, but those will be removed when the courts are resurfaced, said McDonald.

At Fort Marcy, two tennis courts were repurposed and became six pickleball courts. A pickleball court is 44 feet long by 20 feet wide, while a tennis court is 78 feet long by 27 feet wide for singles play, and 36 feet wide for doubles. Fort Marcy is now “a pickleball-only facility,” said McDonald.

Full disclosure: The writer took a community college pickleball class and enjoyed it, but prefers tennis.