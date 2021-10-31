TO OUR READERS

Today is the final edition of the Journal North Sunday section.

That does not mean the Journal is halting its coverage of northern New Mexico. Far from it.

Instead, the Journal’s northern New Mexico staff will continue to include our two veteran Capitol Bureau reporters, Dan Boyd and Dan McKay, and longtime Journal photographer Eddie Moore. Andy Stiny has recently joined the Journal’s northern NM team, and will provide coverage of breaking and enterprise stories in the City Different and surrounding areas.

Through the years, the Journal North section has morphed from one that focused on Santa Fe news to one with features and enterprise stories that we believe are of interest statewide. Now, all stories produced by our northern New Mexico bureau will be included in The Sunday Journal and the daily Albuquerque Journal, which is distributed not only in northern New Mexico, but also throughout the state.

Feel free to contact our staff with story ideas or tips, and I welcome your feedback.