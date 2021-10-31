North Sports Week in Review

WEEK IN REVIEW

BASKETBALL

Restricted attendance: The virus continues to wreak havoc with sporting events, this time wiping out a portion of the potential attendees for Northern New Mexico College’s basketball games. “Due to Administrative policy, fans will be required to show vaccination cards upon entering the gymnasium. Only vaccinated players, coaches, officials, and fans will be allowed entry to games,” NNMC men’s basketball coach and athletic director Ryan Cordova said in a news release. “This means no fans under the age of 12 years old will be allowed entry to home games.”

THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

SANTA FE 3, MANZANO 1: The host Demonettes (12-8, 7-1 District 5-5A) regrouped after splitting the first two sets to beat the Monarchs 25-19, 12-25, 25-10, 25-23.

LOS LUNAS 3, CAPITAL 1: The visiting Jaguars (6-12, 2-6 District 5-5A) gave the Tigers a bit of a tussle before succumbing 26-24, 25-12, 24-26, 25-7.

ROBERTSON 3, ST. MICHAEL’S 0: The host Cardinals (21-0, 8-0 District 2-3A) clinched the district championships with an overwhelming 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 performance against the Horsemen (16-5, 7-2).

MORIARTY 3, ESPAÑOLA VALLEY 1: The host Sundevils (8-14, 0-7 District 2-4A) snagged the first set before dropping the final three in losing 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.

LOS ALAMOS 3, TAOS 1: Nadia Gallegos slammed 17 kills to help the host Hilltoppers (15-7, 6-0 District 2-4A) put away the Tigers (8-9, 2-5) 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18.

QUESTA 3, MORA 0: The host Wildcats (12-6, 3-4 District 5-2A) got four kills each from Karina Rael, Leah Martinez and Annaliese Rivera to beat the Rangerettes (7-12, 3-4) 25-8, 25-12, 25-20.

SANTA ROSA 3, PECOS 0: The host Panthers (0-5 District 6-2A) struggled mightily in losing to the Lions 25-13, 25-1, 25-21.

WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

SANTA FE 3, RIO GRANDE 0: The host Demonettes (11-8, 6-1 District 5-5A) got back on the winning track after its seven-game winning streak ended earlier in the week, beating the Ravens 25-18, 25-21, 25-11.

NEW MEXICO SCHOOL OF THE DEAF 3, JEMEZ VALLEY 2: The host Roadrunners (5-9, 2-6 District 7-1A) held on for a tight 25-9, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13 victory over the Warriors.

TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

No. 8 TAOS 6, No. 9 GODDARD 0: The host Tigers (9-9) saved perhaps its best performance of the year for the right time as they hammered the Rockets in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. Pol Cavalier had a hat trick along with an assist, Robert Gersten added two goals with two assists and Sebastian Comtois had a goal and two assists. Taos scored five goals in the first half to put the game out of reach early. The victory sends the Tigers on to face No. 1 Lovington in a late game Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

No. 12 LAS CRUCES 1, No. 5 SANTA FE 0: The miraculous season for the host Demonettes (19-2) came to screeching halt in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament as they could not muster any offense in losing to the Bulldawgs. Although Santa Fe, which lost at home for the first time this season, squeezed off four shots on goal, it was one that was just off that almost forced overtime. With the final seconds ticking off, Allison Segura-Maze nearly dented the post with a booming shot that caromed harmlessly away.

No. 6 GODDARD 6, No. 11 TAOS 0: The visiting Tigers (10-7-1) failed to put up much of a struggle against the Rockets in the opening round Class 4A state tournament, giving up four first-half goals to quickly fall from contention.

VOLLEYBALL

LOS LUNAS 3, SANTA FE 1: The visiting Demonettes (10-8, 5-1 District 5-5A) started strong against the Tigers, but couldn’t sustain their momentum in losing 14-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11.

ST. MICHAEL’S 3, SANTA FE PREP 0: The visiting Horsemen (16-4, 7-1 District 2-3A) had little trouble with the Blue Griffins (8-11, 3-5), winning 25-16, 25-18, 25-12.

ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 3, CAPITAL 0: The visiting Jaguars (6-12, 2-6 District 5-5A) got seven kills from Katelyn Padilla, but could not quite overcome the Bulldogs, losing 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.

POJOAQUE VALLEY 3, MORIARTY 0: The visiting Elkettes (14-7, 5-1 District 2-4A) overpowered the Pintos 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 to remain in contention for the district championship.

TAOS 3, ESPAÑOLA VALLEY 0: The host Tigers (8-8, 2-4 District 2-4A) got 11 kills from Kiona Ely in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-15 win over Sundevils (8-13,0-6).

SANTA FE WALDORF 3, EVANGEL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY/OAK GROVE CLASSICAL ACADEMY 1: In a tight-pitched battle, the visiting Wolves (13-5, 8-2 District 7-1A) pulled out a 25-20, 25-27, 28-26, 25-23 over the Eagles.

MENAUL 3, TIERRA ENCANTADA 0: The host Alacranes (1-12, 0-4 District 7-1A) could not thwart the Panthers in losing 25-6, 25-11, 25-9.

Other volleyball scores: Raton 3, West Las Vegas 1; Robertson 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0.

MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

MANZANO 3, CAPITAL 0: Janessa Montoya contributed five kills for the host Jaguars (6-11, 2-5 District 5-5A), but they did not have enough firepower to overcome the Monarchs in losing 25-20, 25-15, 25-20.

Other volleyball scores: Peñasco 3, McCurdy 0.