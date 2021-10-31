Get your spooky on at these Halloween events

After a 2020 Halloween that was largely snuffed out by virus-related health mandates, locals are ready to celebrate their spooky holiday once again. And there are plenty of events from which to choose.

The Shops @ Design Center

418 Cerrillos Road

Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

thestorycloset.com

$25, includes goodie gift bag

The Story Closet, a new business focusing on puppeteering, is looking to make a big splash in the community with its Halloween Celebration, said owner Erica Frank.

Puppeteers will be taking over the Design Center for the afternoon with a series of scene stations, where, for instance, folks can join witches in concocting an interesting potion, or spin the wheel of fortune, or even ask monsters riddles, she said, all accompanied by live music.

The highlight of the afternoon starts at 1:30 p.m. with a variety puppet show and awards show.

“It’s really hilarious and it’s all puppetry,” Frank said. “I have a great team of puppeteers, with witches and monsters and ghosts. There’ll be a poetry reading and we even have a crazy creature wrangler.”

Santa Fe Place Mall trick or treat

4250 Santa Fe Place

Sunday, 2-6 p.m.

santafeplacemall.com

Free

The 80 stores at the mall will be giving out $8,000 worth of candy, said general manager Jim Scherpzine.

“Just having the community come back out and embrace the mall has been amazing,” he said. “Our mall has turned around and became the community center once again.”

The event will include face-painting, glitter tattoos and making balloon animals, he said, as well as a DJ and a pumpkin-carving contest at Center Court, which all starts at 2 p.m., with the trick or treating kicking off at 3 p.m.

Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association Fall Festival

2520 Camino Entrada

Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

fahba.com/project/builderfallfest/

Suggested donation $5 or five pounds of non-perishable foods for the Food Depot.

The event will feature Trunk or Treating for kids as local organizations, SFHBA members and partner businesses give out candy and other Halloween treats.

Among the events is a cash-prize cornhole tournament for adults, with children getting the chance to earn fun prizes, said Miles Conway, executive officer.

“I’ve found out that cornhole tournaments are serious business,” he said with a chuckle.

At 2 p.m., there will be a costume contest, and watch for the Bobbing for Donuts booth and the Cake “ZOMBIE” Walks.

“We’re all a bunch of local contractors and home builders, and we like to get together,” Conway said. “We enjoy networking with each other, but we like to open it up to the community because we’re not only interested in building houses. Our association is invested in building the community and we want those good relations. This is an opportunity to say ‘Hi’ to our neighbors and friends.”

Posa’s will be serving its famous Frito Pies and there will be hot dogs for the kids, he said.

“We used to do this fall festival and we haven’t done it in a long, long time,” Conway said. “We just decided let’s get going on it again.”

Canyon Road Merchants Association trick or treating

Canyon Road

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

visitcanyonroad.com

Free

The galleries and businesses that line the half-mile stretch of historic Canyon Road from Paseo de Peralta to East Palace Avenue will be passing out candy to costumed children. Participating businesses will display a pumpkin at their entrances.

El Dia de Los Muertos Community Celebration

Teatro Paraguas

3205 Calle Marie

Tuesday, 7 p.m., although the altar is open at 3 p.m. for those wishing to contribute a remembrance item of a loved one

Free, but reservations are recommended: 505-424-1601

The celebration features a lineup of Aztec dancers who will bless the ceremony, a bilingual folk-tale cuento, “Prietita y la Llorona,” that will be performed by the young actors of Teatro Paraguas’ children’s program and the Teatro Paraguas Orchestra will perform a medley of songs, accompanied by dancers choreographed by Xochitl Ehrl, said vice president Argos MacCullum.

“This is one of the things we do every year and it’s very popular,” he said. “We only have 60 seats, so we’ve had people in the aisles and standing in back, anywhere they can.”