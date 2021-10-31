A timeless place, steeped in history

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

FOLSOM, N.M. – It’s a place where half a dozen people walking abreast down the center line of the town’s main street, Grand Avenue, at midday need not worry about getting hit by a car. Same for a flock of wild turkeys hugging the center line.

There’s not much here by many standards – no restaurants, no stores, no gas stations – but, by other standards, if you visit, you hit the motherlode of history in this vast Hi-Lo country where Hispanic and Anglo pioneers set down roots that stubbornly refuse to wither.

The limitless vistas are dotted with ancient volcanic cinder cones and the town, 16 miles south of the Colorado border, is populated by a dwindling, yet hardy, group of maybe 60 residents, many passionate about maintaining the town’s soul and history repository, the dilapidated Folsom Museum.

In the warmer months, visitors drift in from all points of the compass, and plunk down a whole dollar and a half to view pioneer history and find out how the famed Folsom points were discovered nearby. Local children stop in to buy ice cream, candy and soda.

It’s easy to see peeling plaster, cracks in flooring, and a sagging ceiling in the 1896-vintage Doherty Mercantile Co. building, purchased in 1902 by board member Matt Doherty’s ancestors, who operated it until it closed in 1959. The building was deeded to the Folsom Museum Inc. in 1967 to be operated as a museum, or it reverts back to the Doherty heirs.

The museum, post office – with its phone booth with no phone in it – and the churches are the heart and soul of the town, said Abbie Reaves, 82, president of the nine-member, all-volunteer museum board. Fixing up the old place “is a long haul; we have been working on getting mice and rodents out of the building, it’s so old it has large holes and cracks,” said Reaves.

Most of the board members are in their 70s. “I can’t get up on a ladder, I’m too old for that,” said Reaves, as she recently showed a reporter and photographer what needs fixing. “We are all volunteers and we all try to work one day a week,” she said, “but we get tired.”

A big storm hit town about 13 years ago and took out the building’s gutter system and damaged the foundation, said board member Nancy Williams. The board has sought help in an application to the New Mexico MainStreet agency through its Frontier Communities program meant to serve sparsely populated and isolated areas.

Under “assets,” the application states, “Our people are our greatest asset.” Under strengths, it states: “The town center, though mostly deserted, draws tourists from all over the state, the country and the world. Many areas in NM have fascinating and unique histories, but Folsom is attractive to visitors because of its phenomenal heyday and dramatic reversal as a result of the 1908 flood.”

The museum worked with architect William Powell of MainStreet for 18 months. “They wanted to get the building functional and stabilized, and for it to continue to be used as a museum,” he said.

“Our biggest concern is water damage mitigation,” said Williams.

Powell made recommendations and the museum received a $4,700 grant from the nonprofit New Mexico Resiliency Alliance, which the museum matched with money from various fundraisers. With the gutters now repaired, the museum hopes to install a water catchment system and do cement repair on the porch, sidewalk and garden.

Reaves and Williams ticked off dozens of things that need to be fixed in the building, which is crammed with ephemera from the pioneer days and from an event that put the town indelibly on the map.

“We need a hundred things,” said Reaves.

In its heyday, Folsom boasted a population of almost 800, three grocery stores and 13 saloons, but it has been hit by several floods, the big one being Aug. 27, 1908, which wiped out many buildings, leaving in its wake 17 deaths from which the town never really recovered. Folsom did not get electricity until 1950.

A storm west of town near the headwaters of the Cimarron River turned into a deluge and a warning call went out to Sarah Rooke, Folsom’s telephone operator. She in turn telephoned all those she could until the waters swept away her small office and she was later found dead, as were 16 others.

The week following the flood, George McJunkin, a Black cowboy born a slave in Texas in the 1850s and foreman at the Crowfoot Ranch, was riding through a ravine when he spotted white objects in the walls, exposed by the recent flood.

McJunkin “was known as the best rider, bronc buster and roper around,” according to the booklet, “The Folsom Hotel Story,” by Betty Griffin (see sidebar). “No one could beat him at gentling wild broncs: he was a sharpshooter, expert fiddler and the best ‘yarner,’ ” Griffin wrote.

He retrieved the bones of ancient bison (larger than the present-day animals), some of which were found to have spear-like projectiles embedded in them. After McJunkin died, archaeological excavations of the site, with its Folsom points, showed that man existed in the New World, hunting in that ravine, 5,000 years earlier than previously believed.

A half dozen or so museum board members and locals were waiting outside on a recent sunny weekday to meet a visiting reporter and photographer, show them the water damage the building has suffered, and relate rehabilitation efforts.

Volunteer maintenance man Nick Muhlnickel said the museum would benefit from the help of a volunteer electrical contractor.

The cavernous old mercantile store is a heatless space and, while that may make little difference in summer, when visitors divert 10 miles off U.S. 64 to peruse old saddles, a 46-star U.S. flag, branding irons, pioneer table settings, a bison skull and various George McJunkin/Folsom point exhibits, winter is another story.

No heat makes the much-needed winter work of organizing and codifying the museum’s vast collection problematic.

“One of the important things to me about the museum is that we don’t look like other museums,” said board treasurer Marjorie Owensby. “We are not like other museums, the atmosphere is different, everybody can touch and hold everything inside, except the things that are too fragile. Kids come in and they hold petrified mammoth teeth, they hold branding irons. They are able to get a personal experience with things that came before them … this museum is really a people’s museum.”

Board members Reaves and Williams have a goal to target and engage the younger generation to underscore and share with them the importance of the past.

“It’s Abbie’s dream and I really want to jump on her ideas, and a lot of us here feel that we need to be more active in reaching out to the younger generation so they get a sense of their foundation, that they are not creating the world, they are adding to it,” said Williams.

“If we can show them the realities of life as it used to be a couple of generations ago, I think it would give them an appreciation of what their families went through,” said Williams.

Annually, visitors have a chance to visit the fenced-off site on state land where George McJunkin rode through Wild Horse Arroyo eight miles west of Folsom and realized that the gleaming bones left exposed by a freak flood were something different.

“We have two tours to the Folsom archaeological site, for which we can’t charge, but we usually have a meal for the visitors when they come back, or before the second tour,” said board president Reaves.

The museum accepts donations and board members are planning other ways to raise funds, including sending out donation letters to prospective benefactors.