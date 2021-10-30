Mother whose son died of exposure gets five years

FARMINGTON – A woman whose toddler son died of exposure after going missing near Shiprock in 2019 has received a five-year prison sentence in the case.

Tonya Mae Dale was sentenced during a Monday hearing in Albuquerque federal court, according to court documents.

It closes a case filed weeks after her 21-month-old son, Kyron Kelewood, was found dead on June 28, 2019.

Dale pleaded guilty to involuntarily manslaughter during a March 24 hearing in federal court as part of a plea agreement. By pleading guilty to involuntarily manslaughter, she faced a maximum prison sentence of eight years.

She was initially indicted on Sept. 25, 2019, by a grand jury on two counts of child abuse, including a count related to the death of a child under the age of 18, according to The Daily Times archive.

Dale could have faced 18 years in a federal prison if convicted of the two child abuse charges.

Dale wrote a letter to U.S. District Judge Kea Riggs in anticipation of the sentencing hearing. She wrote that she wanted Kelewood’s father and the court to know she is truly sorry for the pain and sorrow that she caused. Dale wrote that her son died because she made wrong decisions that day and would accept the punishment for her actions.

“If I would’ve made better choice, my son would’ve still been here alive,” Dale wrote in her letter.

She also stated she wanted to be a better parent for her five children, asking Riggs to show compassion and mercy.

The incident started when Dale got the vehicle she was driving stuck in the area north of Shiprock on the night of June 26, 2019. She admitted to driving while intoxicated on alcohol and methamphetamine with Kyron, an unidentified baby and an unidentified man.

Dale left the vehicle with the two children on the morning of June 27, 2019, to find help. She left the two children by an empty water tank as she continued to seek help.

By the time she found help and took first responders to the water tank, the toddler had wandered off. His body was found around 11:15 a.m. on June 28, 2019, more than 2 miles southwest of the vehicle.

He died from exposure.

An exhaustive search involving teams of volunteers along with state, county, tribal and area law enforcement agencies was conducted to find the toddler.