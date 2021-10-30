Cleveland rallies from 20 down to stun Rio Rancho in 1-vs.-2 showdown

RIO RANCHO — The state’s two best football teams didn’t disappoint. In fact, it probably only served to whet everyone’s appetite for more.

Top-ranked Cleveland only led Friday night’s gigantic showdown against No. 2 Rio Rancho for 84 seconds — the final 84 seconds.

Senior running back Lucious Dickson rushed for four touchdowns in the second half, including a 45-yarder with 1:24 remaining, as Cleveland overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half, and 323 yards from Rio Rancho tailback Zach Vigil, to stun the Rams 28-27 for the District 1-6A championship.

“I think people were entertained tonight,” Cleveland coach Heath Ridenour said after his Storm completed a 10-0 regular season and a 5-0 run through 1-6A.

Just about every person in the announced crowd of 6,300 at Rio Rancho High School was standing and sweating out the finish, as Rio Rancho place-kicker Bailey Siverts lined up a game-winning 24-yard field goal attempt with 4 seconds left.

From the right hash, he pushed it right.

“Very nerve-racking,” Dickson, who rushed for 142 bruising yards, said of watching the Rams (7-1, 3-1 in 1-6A) line up for that kick.

“Coin toss,” was how Ridenour described the moment.

“We knew how to make it uncomfortable for him,” he said. “That’s a lot of pressure on one guy.”

For the second time in three weeks, Cleveland fell into a 20-0 hole. The Storm rallied that previous night to beat Volcano Vista 44-33.

But this one felt different.

Yes, Cleveland trailed at halftime by 20, but consider that in the opening two quarters, the Storm ran 17 plays in Rio Rancho’s red zone with zero points, and the Rams ran only three plays in Cleveland’s red zone and scored 20 points.

Three times, Cleveland was turned away after failing to convert on fourth down, and those three drives, which produced no points, surely seemed like they would haunt the Storm.

That was especially true as Rio Rancho capitalized on all three misses to score touchdowns.

The Rams went 81 yards in four plays to open the scoring, with Vigil darting 59 yards for a toudchdown midway through the first quarter.

Rio Rancho traveled 89 yards after the next defensive stop, taking 13 plays to double its lead. Quarterback Dominick Priddy scored from the 6 early in the second quarter.

The third scoring drive, which started at the 2 after the Rams defense stopped Cleveland QB Evan Wysong on a fourth-and-goal run, went 98 yards in just three plays. Vigil started it with a 67-yard run, and he scored from the 12 two plays later. But, Rio Rancho opted to try for 2 points on this score, and the pass failed — and this eventually came back to bite the Rams.

Cleveland finally scored on its opening drive of the third quarter, with Dickson scoring from the 1.

“We had to have it,” Ridenour said. “We had to score. We had to be a little more pass-heavy than we really wanted to be, but that was the hand we were dealt.”

Said Dickson: “We had to punch them right in the mouth and put the ball in the end zone or it could have gotten out of hand.”

After Vigil scored on a 58-yard run for a 27-7 lead less than a minute later, Cleveland went down and scored again, with Dickson ending a 10-play drive with a 3-yard TD run.

Dickson capped a 97-yard drive with a 1-yard run with 5:11 to go to get the Storm within six at 27-21, and Cleveland’s defense forced a punt on the ensuing Rio Rancho series to set up the go-ahead touchdown.

“It’s very frustrating, very heartbreaking for us,” Vigil said. “But we’re gonna learn from it, learn from our mistakes.”

CLEVELAND 28, RIO RANCHO 27

Cleveland 0 0 14 14 — 28

Rio Rancho 7 13 7 0 — 27

Scoring: RR, Zach Vigil 59 run (Bailey Siverts kick); RR, Dominick Priddy 6 run (Siverts kick); RR, Vigil 12 run (pass failed); C, Lucious Dickson 1 run (Evan Wysong kick); RR, Vigil 58 run (Siverts kick); C, Dickson 3 run (Wysong kick); C, Dickson 1 run (Wysong kick); C, Dickson 45 run (Wysong kick). Records: C 10-0, 5-0 in 1-6A; RR 7-1, 3-1.

First downs: C 29; RR 18. Rushes-yards: C 58-266; RR 33-374. Passing: C 15-23-0—144; RR 8-16-0—76. Total offense: C 410; RR 450. Punts-avg.: C 2-38.5; RR 3-38.7. Fumbles-lost: C 3-0; RR 2-0. Penalties-yards: C 7-45; RR 9-79.