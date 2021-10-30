Prep football roundup: Volcano Vista tops Cibola for third place in district

Volcano Vista’s defense spent an inordinate amount of time on the field, and buckled nearly as much as the hull of the Titanic.

But when the Hawks really needed to get a stop, it got it.

Facing district rival Cibola, Volcano Vista had three fourth-quarter sacks and two forced turnovers en route to a 21-14 victory over the Cougars in a District 1-6A game at Nusenda Community Stadium on Friday night.

Volcano Vista (6-4, 3-2), captured third place in the district. Cibola (5-5, 2-3) finishes fourth.

While Cibola did control the ball for over 30 of the 48 minutes, it had four trips inside the Volcano Vista 20 — including a goal-line stop on fourth down — that came up empty.

“They’re very explosive and a lot of weapons over there,” said Volcano Vista coach Chad Wallin. “Their quarterback runs their offense well, so we just tried to keep everything in front of us. We had a couple stops, a couple turnovers, and that blocked field goal was huge. That was something that would’ve put them up two at that time.”

Cibola took a 14-7 lead into halftime by marching 82 yards on 15 plays, and chewing up nearly seven minutes of clock for the go-ahead score.

Aden Chavez hooked up with Nathan Lopez on a 15-yard TD pass with one minute left in the first half. But that was the last time the Cougars would score.

Volcano Vista scored on the first possession of the second half, driving 69 yards.

A big 24-yard third-down completion from Josh Gerardo (back from injury) to Kaden Valdez set up Gerardo’s 2-yard QB sneak. Tyler Martinez ran in the 2-point chaser, giving the Hawks the lead for the first time, 15-14.

Cibola looked to regain the lead driving to the Volcano Vista 10-yard line. Following a third-down stop, Cibola’s 27-yard field goal attempt to take the lead was blocked.

That was one of three golden second-half scoring opportunities for Cibola that went by the wayside.

“We moved the ball up and down the field, but when we got into the red zone, we couldn’t put it together,” said Cibola coach Rod Williams. “It’s something we worked on all week — being better in the red zone — but we still have been struggling down there. It’s on me. The kids are executing and playing hard, but I’ve got to be better.”

Martinez added a 2-yard TD run for Volcano Vista midway through the fourth quarter to extend the lead to seven.

Chavez finished 33-for-50 for 295 yards with one rushing score and one TD pass. Lopez, meanwhile, had 17 catches for 149 yards.

Volcano Vista’s running game took center stage in the fourth quarter led by Acen Aguilar. Aguilar had 116 yards on 13 carries with 112 of them in the fourth quarter.

VOLCANO VISTA 21, CIBOLA 14

Volcano Vista 7 0 8 6 — 21

Cibola 7 7 0 0 — 14

Scoring: C, Aden Chavez 17 run (Evan Ferguson kick); VV, Josh Gerardo 57 pass to Kaden Valdez (Bridger Schaap kick); C, Chavez 15 pass to Nathan Lopez (Ferguson kick); VV, Gerardo 2 run (Tyler Martinez run); VV, Martinez 2 run (run failed). Records: VV 6-4, 3-2 in 1-6A; C 5-5, 2-3.

First downs: C 23; VV 16. Rushes-yards: C 25-118; VV 29-176. Passing: C 33-50-2—295; VV 15-24-1—180. Total offense: C 413; VV 356. Punts-avg: C 0-0; VV 2-35. Fumbles-lost: C 2-2; VV 1-0. Penalties-yards: C 7-50; VV 9-95.

ALSO FRIDAY: Moriarty and Bloomfield both won district championships in Class 4A. The Pintos, at home, beat Taos 37-14 as Moriarty now hopes to earn a top-four seed in the playoff bracket on Saturday night. The Bobcats held off Kirtland Central 34-29 to also secure a first-round postseason bye. … Roswell came from behind at the Wool Bowl, and locked up the District 4-5A title with a 16-14 win over rival Goddard.

Journal Staff Writer James Yodice contributed to this story.