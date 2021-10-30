Pit welcomes back fans for Lobo men’s Saturday scrimmage

The doors will be open.

And there will be Lobo men’s basketball played on Bob King Court with fans in the Pit for the first time in 609 days.

That much we know about Saturday’s UNM Lobo men’s basketball intrasquad scrimmage tipping off at 2 p.m.

The rest is anybody’s guess.

There is uncertainty with the product on the court – walk-on Jordan Arroyo is the only current Lobo who played in that last Feb. 29, 2020, game against Utah State and special assistant to the head coach Dan McHale is the only coach or support staff member who remains from that night.

There is also uncertainty with fans’ comfort level returning to large-gathering events – average attendance dropped significantly this season for both the Albuquerque Isotopes and New Mexico United, even after all capacity restrictions were lifted July 1 by the state.

UNM Athletics officials have been cautiously optimistic that season-ticket renewals were well into the 80% range as of mid-October based on prepandemic numbers from the 2019-20 season.

Regardless of any question marks, first-year Lobos coach Richard Pitino says Saturday is a huge next step toward getting the Pit back to being the weapon the program needs to get back into Mountain West championship contention.

“I’m fired up. It’s why I took the job, quite frankly,” Pitino said of the Pt. “I think New Mexico is an awesome place, and Albuquerque is a great place to be. But the reason why I did it was for this building and this fan base. I think it’s what can separate us and make us special. …

“We’re obviously building something new, and we believe in it, but this is the crown jewel of this program and the crown jewel of this state. We need to get it back.”

OH, CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN: The Lobos announced this week three players who were voted by their teammates as team captains, though fans might only see one in action on Saturday.

The first is senior returning guard Saquan Singleton, a 6-foot-6 wing from the Bronx, New York, who was diagnosed a week ago with a heart abnormality and is sidelined indefinitely, though says he fully expects to return this season.

The second is 6-2 junior guard K.J. Jenkins, from Atlanta, who transferred from Kilgore (Texas) College after first playing at Division II North Georgia. He had his wisdom teeth removed this week and will likely be held out of the scrimmage, though he did start for the Lobos in an Oct. 23 closed-door scrimmage against Northern Arizona.

The third is 6-2 sophomore guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who transferred to UNM from Minnesota, where he played last season for Pitino.

HALFTIME SALUTE: While Saturday’s men’s scrimmage isn’t like the Lobo Howl events of old that featured both the men’s and women’s teams, the women’s basketball team will be recognized at halftime of the scrimmage and introduced to fans.

The men’s team will be introduced and recognized on the court during Sunday’s women’s exhibition game against D-II Western Colorado. That game starts at 2 p.m.

MASK UP: Fans entering the Pit will be required to wear masks and keep them on other than when eating or drinking.

BACK UP: Due to COVID protocols, the front three rows on the northeast end of Bob King Court nearest the visiting team bench – more commonly known as where well-known fan “Snake” stands during games – will be blocked off for the scrimmage and possibly for the season as it is too close to the visiting bench. There is a minimum of six feet required between anywhere fans will be sitting for games and the team benches.

The first bench row of seats on court level are tickets sold to fans and the second row up to the area around where the band usually sits for games are reserved for students, who get into games free with student IDs.

For now, since there is no reserve seating for Saturday’s scrimmage, the first three rows will be blocked off in some fashion.

Saturday

UNM men’s basketball scrimmage, the Pit, 2 p.m. Free and open to masked fans.