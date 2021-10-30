 APD investigating fatal Downtown shooting - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating fatal Downtown shooting

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Police say one person is dead after being shot in Downtown Albuquerque early Saturday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said the shooting occurred near Sixth Street and Copper Avenue NW. He said officers responded to the shooting just after 1 a.m.

“One individual suffered gunshot wounds and is deceased,” Gallegos said. “Homicide detectives are starting an investigation.”

Police didn’t say whether the victim was male or female or whether they have a suspect in the shooting.


