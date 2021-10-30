Multiple people shot at West Side house party

Albuquerque police say multiple people were shot on the West Side early Saturday morning when a large house party was “suddenly interrupted by gunfire.”

Hence Williams, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the shooting happened in the area of McMahon and Fineland NW. He said officers responded to the scene at 1:10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Williams said multiple people were shot and transported to the hospital, but none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

“Several occupied residences were also struck with gunfire but there have been no reported injuries,” Williams said in a news release.