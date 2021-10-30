New Albuquerque shop offers high-end floral arrangements

Emily James has spent the past decade in the floral industry and now she will soon be opening her very first storefront location with the opening of Florecita Flowers.

Florecita Flowers is set to open in November at 4770 Montgomery NE near San Mateo.

Born out of its sister company, Floriography Flowers, Florecita first launched in 2018 as an event company aimed at providing high-end floral arrangements at more affordable prices than its sister company.

Though the company will soon be operating out of a storefront location, James said she had not envisioned a retail shop and originally intended to keep her business as a primarily events-oriented company.

But pandemic-related disruptions of the event industry and lease issues at her former industrial location made her rethink her operations.

James said she started looking for a new location and saw that brick-and-mortar flower shops were seeing success during the pandemic.

“So many people were sending flowers to each other because they couldn’t meet or were celebrating special occasions from afar socially distanced, so they were calling their local flower shops nationwide,” she said.

James said the shop allowed the company to have an alternative revenue source since much of the company’s revenue used to come from events.

Like most retail florists, James said Florecita Flowers will allow customers to shop online and in-person, and will offer a variety of premade floral arrangements.

However, unlike other florists, Florecita only sells American-grown flowers based on seasonality, meaning that you may not always be able to walk in and pick up a dozen red roses on a whim.

James said her staff will be readily available for consultations so guests will leave with a bouquet of their liking.

“We will make you the most beautiful thing out of what is in season and what is available to us from our suppliers at that time,” she said.

Many of the flowers are also grown in New Mexico.

James said that at any point the company is working with six to 10 New Mexico-based vendors.

“Our No. 1 priority is supporting and cultivating strong locally grown flower farms,” she said. She said it was important for the company to support local floral farmers since her original company, Floriography, launched as a floral farm based in Las Cruces.

“The exciting part for us was we started off as a farm so we understood how important it is to buy locally,” she said.

James said she is excited to transition into a retail shop since it will allow her company to connect more with the local community — right now much of her work on the event side of the business comes from out-of-state clients.

She said local customers “can get flowers on a regular basis just to celebrate life, either mundane or really important moments.”

There are also plans for the company to eventually offer hands-on learning experiences like workshops and floral collaborations like cake decorating using flowers.

In addition to flowers, the shop will also sell gifts made by local artists, makers and apothecaries.

For more information, visit florecitaflowers.com.