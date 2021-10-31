WisePies Pizza picked up by Walmart

Albuquerque-based WisePies Pizza items will now be sold at Walmart, according to the company.

In a statement, WiseChoice Foods company president Season Elliott said the distribution partnership with Walmart will add about 455 new locations to purchase frozen WisePies items.

WiseChoice Foods manufactures WisePies products.

Among the items set to land on Walmart’s shelves are frozen calzones and pizzas, including the company’s new Chop’D Pizza line which features “protein-forward ingredients,” Elliott said.

“With frozen snacks being one of the fastest growing categories, we’re introducing the new WisePies Pizza Calzone line as a direct competitor with other hand-held snack options in the freezer case,” Elliott said in a news release.

Elliott said that the company’s products are now sold in more than 1,500 grocery stores in 16 states.